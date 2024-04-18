Web Editor with AI Knowledge
2024-04-18
We are looking for a Web Editor with AI Knowledge for an international company in Lund. Start ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Background:
At the Technology Promotion Department (TPRD), we work with different business units developing AI technologies and help them to publish and create business via SDK development and API integration. Our mission also includes to envision and synthesize future technologies and to help us bringing them to life. This requires people with strong technical capabilities and a sense of self-driven technical leadership.
You will be part of an energetic team with engineers, tech writers and on-line marketeers which has the full responsibility of our developer-facing channels. This inhouse team builds webpages, creates copy and graphics, launches online marketing activities, and publishes technical documentation on the site.
About the position:
This role is part of the our Developer Program that involves three areas of responsibility.
1. Technical editing of API conceptual documentation.
2. Creating website content, such as blog posts, news, guidelines, technical tutorials targeting developers and technical decision makers.
3. Re-arranging the web content to improve overall developer experience. This role will also require knowledge in creating enhanced content (illustrations, schemes, guidelines explaining system architectures).
Main responsibility:
A skilled writer, completely fluent in English (in both UK and US English). You should have a deep interest in text creation in different formats.
Generate and edit engaging, informative content for websites, ensuring alignment with the organization's goals and SEO optimization.
Edit and transform internal documentation material for external publishing according to brand and writing guidelines.
Create and edit content (texts, images, videos) for pages and sections on the Developer World websites in time for product, tool and service releases and updates.
Create and make sure sustainable information architecture is set up in sync with business needs.
Work collaboratively with tech writers, designers, and developers to execute editorial plans effectively.
Requirement for this position:
Strong editing skills with attention to details
Experienced in working with technical content creation, especially AI technologies and editing it for an external target group.
Experienced in working with branding and writing guidelines.
Experienced in working with Content Management System (WordPress).
Interested in, and have knowledge about, Generative AI technologies, developer tools and community build.
Comply with company branding and guidelines
Service minded, flexible, self-directed and with a drive to take responsibility.
A team player that easily adapts and drives improvements in a positive way.
Eager to deliver the best quality experiences possible.
Social and positive.
This role requires at least 3 days/week onsite in Lund, no relocation is possible for this role.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 5 months to begin with, possibility to extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
221 88 LUND Jobbnummer
8623456