Web Coordinator to Samsung
2023-12-19
We are currently looking for a Web Coordinator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity with a contract starting in the beginning of February!
About the company:
Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.
About the role:
You will be a part of team working very operative with all of our Nordic markets on three channels per market; our .com, our business site and our closed partner channels. You will work with many stakeholders and very closely with our UX and Merchandise Specialists making sure we have our products visible in time and that accurate content displayed. The role requests you are a structured person with ability to not only plan your day or week but to be proactive creating forecasts of future workload.
Role Tasks:
* Be the point of contact for our Product Managers securing we have all our products live and displayed on our channels.
* You will also be responsible updating and removing products accordingly to requests.
* Another responsibility is to be point of contact towards our copy proofreaders and other stakeholders identifying areas of copy improvements of site.
* Since you will be working in Jira as you main working tool, we wish you to not only master it well but also support Samsungs journey into Jira.
We do believe this role could develop into having direct access to our CMS during 2024. You will work very close with our web agency in Poland, not only requesting updates of our channels but to develop our operative ways of working.
What makes this role interesting:
You will join a high phased, ambitious team, always with their humor close. We are re-inventing the team and wish you to be part of this journey. You will enjoy our team if you never get tired of change and appreciate to always challenge yourself and others. In this role you will be part of developing Samsung D2C business for the Nordic Market!
About You:
Organizing and Executing:
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Supporting and Co-operating:
Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients, and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education, and training:
* MS office, especially PPT.
* Experience with Jira or similar.
* Previous experience in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) or other CMS is very meriting.
Most relevant previous work experience:
* Bachelor within relevant field or matching working experience.
* Working with multiple channels and stakeholders in a coordinating role.
* We believe you have an interest in CRO even if that 's not your main responsibility, it is always close to heart in an ecom organization!
Required language skills:
* Swedish & English
* Other Nordic languages is meritorious but not a requirement.
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline Ersättning
