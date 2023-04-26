Web Analyst
2023-04-26
Sambla Group is a fast growing fintech company on a journey to become the largest loan intermediary in the Nordics. With well known consumer brands such as Sambla, Advisa, Rahoita, Digifinans and Omalaina, we help customers improve their personal finances by comparing and consolidating their loans. With over 10 years of experience in the industry and backed by Nordic Capital, we lead the development of online loan comparison and brokerage in the Nordics.
As colleagues, we are a group of friends who share the hunger for constant development and the pursuit of becoming the Nordic region's largest loan broker. We are more than just a workplace and put great emphasis on corporate culture, cohesion and community.
We at Sambla Group are looking for our next Web Analyst! As a Web Analyst at Sambla Group You will take ownership of and be responsible for managing Google Analytics 360 and Google Tag Manager. You will create, manage and govern tags, data layers, segments and reports.
Further, your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
Set up a foundation and processes for implementation of new tagging and tracking.
Implement new tags and work closely with the development team on implementation.
Work with wider business on developing new dashboards to drive insight and provide recommendations based on findings.
Are you our new Web Analyst? We are looking for someone who has at least 2 years of experience as a web analyst with implementation and maintenance of web analytics tools or at least 2 years experience working with and implementing data platforms, and is a confident communicator and fluent in English.
In this position you'll get the opportunity to be a part of an exciting journey where you will affect the structure and routines within tracking on a high level. To be able to do this with great success we require a high level of accuracy, integrity, communication and analytical ability.
Must have:
Be skilled in Javascript and HTML
Have a good understanding about server-side tagging
Good knowledge of Google Analytics/Adobe Site catalyst or other web analytics tool
Fluent in English
Nice to have:
Experience with Google Cloud Platform and BigQuery
Being familiar with PowerBI
Previous experience from industries such as FinTech, Gaming or e-commerce
Fluent in Swedish
What we can offer you:
Step onboard an established actor and be part of our growth journey on becoming the Nordics leading loan broker
Recurring activities such as monthly dinners with the team, breakfast and after work on Fridays at the office
Modern and relaxed culture
Other information:
Start: Immediately with consideration to notice period
Extent: Full-time
Working location: Strandvägen 5B, Stockholm Så ansöker du
