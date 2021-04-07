We seek accomplished Gynaecologists to Scandinavia - Kletor Sverige AB - Läkarjobb i Malmö
We seek accomplished Gynaecologists to Scandinavia
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-07
Dignus Medical is one of the leading companies within recruitment of specialist doctors and consultants to the Scandinavian healthcare system, throughout our 16 years in the market, we have recruited hundreds of doctors to various, qualified positions - most of them from other European countries. We continuously seek specialists within different medical areas for both private and public healthcare providers and we follow our candidates - from the first interview, through language course and relocation to the final settlement in the hospital or clinic.
We are now looking for experienced: Specialists within Gynaecology
The primary care in Norway and Sweden is in charge of the first line of all medical issues, taking care of a broad spectra of patients and diagnoses. In the future, the mission is going to expand since the hospitals are taking on a more specialized role. We are currently looking for motivated specialists, preferably with some years of experience as specialist doctors within the field, who are interested in moving to Scandinavia. If you are interested in living close to nature and with the sea at close distant, this should be a suitable opportunity!
We are looking for a specialist who are interested working within a multidisciplinary environment. You are a good contributor to create a positive work environment and you excel at patient care.
Professional requirements
Specialist doctors within gynaecology, preferably with minimum two years of experience as specialists.
Being able to handle a variety of patients unsupervised.
Personality
You have a genuine interest and thrive to work and live in Scandinavia with your family.
You have a humble approach to new experiences at the same time as you are ready to take a big responsibility to fulfill projects; such as completing the language course in order to apply for license and specialist approval from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
You are able to work in a team where all members, no matter what professional background, are equally important.
You are able to handle situations of stress well since emigration is a big step - but a rewarding one!
We offer
Excellent social benefits.
Wage negotiation.
A loyal partner in the process of obtaining authorization and specialist approval, as well as relocation to Scandinavia.
When we present you to our clients, it gives you as a candidate an extra "quality stamp".
Monica Salater
Head of Research
Mobil: +47 47 97 41 04
monica@dignusmedical.no
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07
Adress
Kletor Sverige AB
Studentgatan 2
21138 MALMÖ
Jobbnummer
5674933
