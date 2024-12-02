We are searching for a Supplier Manager to Lund

Gigstep AB
2024-12-02


You will work in close collaboration with our customers different supplier management functions and their suppliers.
You will focus on:
Define, implement, and manage the agendas for your Suppliers
Sourcing, contracting and management of our supplier base
Stakeholder management
Define and manage performance for your Suppliers
Early involvement on stakeholder projects


Required skills:
Driven, target oriented and flexible with passion for business and teamwork.
Commercial mindset, strong communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Service minded and desire to resolve issues which enables you to secure supply and contracts within current supplier base
Good communication in English, both written and verbal.
We believe you have at least 3 years of Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management background, preferably within the area of OEM, Manufacturing or equivalent.


Start date: 07.01.2025
Duration: 31.12.2025
Workload: 100%

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Gigstep AB (org.nr 559187-8227), https://www.gigstep.se/

Gigstep

Marie Norén
marie.noren@gigstep.se
0738463585

9040178

