We are searching for a Supplier Manager to Lund
Gigstep AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Lund
2024-12-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gigstep AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Svalöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
You will work in close collaboration with our customers different supplier management functions and their suppliers.
You will focus on:
Define, implement, and manage the agendas for your Suppliers
Sourcing, contracting and management of our supplier base
Stakeholder management
Define and manage performance for your Suppliers
Early involvement on stakeholder projects
Required skills:
Driven, target oriented and flexible with passion for business and teamwork.
Commercial mindset, strong communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Service minded and desire to resolve issues which enables you to secure supply and contracts within current supplier base
Good communication in English, both written and verbal.
We believe you have at least 3 years of Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management background, preferably within the area of OEM, Manufacturing or equivalent.
Start date: 07.01.2025
Duration: 31.12.2025
Workload: 100% Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gigstep AB
(org.nr 559187-8227), https://www.gigstep.se/ Arbetsplats
Gigstep Kontakt
Marie Norén marie.noren@gigstep.se 0738463585 Jobbnummer
9040178