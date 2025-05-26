We Are Looking for Mechanical Design Engineers with Experience in Catia V5
2025-05-26
Are you a meticulous and driven mechanical design engineer with a passion for product development and engineering design? Do you want to work on technically advanced projects alongside some of the industry's sharpest engineers? Then this could be the opportunity for you!
ABOUT THE POSITION
We are seeking experienced mechanical design engineers with solid expertise in mechanical design and product development. You will work on the design of components and systems in demanding projects with high requirements on function, quality, and reliability. The work is carried out in close collaboration with calculation engineers, project managers, and other engineering disciplines.
Your tasks will include, among other things:
3D modeling and detailed design using Catia V5
Creating drawings and technical documentation according to relevant standards
Designing with consideration for manufacturability, assembly, and structural integrity
Participating in design reviews and technical coordination meetings
ABOUT THE ROLE
Location: Sweden (Linköping, Arboga, Gothenburg or Stockholm)
Start Date: As soon as possible
Clearance Requirement: NATO citizenship
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
Several years of experience in mechanical design, preferably in the aerospace, automotive, or defense industries
Strong skills in Catia V5 (Part Design, Assembly Design, Drafting)
Experience working with PDM systems (e.g., Enovia, SmarTeam)
Solid understanding of manufacturing methods and material selection
Fluent in English, both spoken and written; Swedish is meritorious
MERITORIOUS
Previous experience from the defense or aerospace sector
Familiarity with aviation standards and regulations (e.g., EASA, DO-160)
Experience in full product lifecycle development
WE OFFER YOU
Technically challenging and exciting assignments
Opportunities to grow in your professional role alongside experienced colleagues
Flexible working conditions and an inclusive work environment
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with over 57,000 employees across approximately 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the entire product development chain for leading companies in industries such as Automotive, Defense & Security, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Sector, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are approximately 1,300 dedicated employees across 9 offices, from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen for five consecutive years - an award recognizing companies that offer unique career and development opportunities.
