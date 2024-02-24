We are looking for Interim Veterinarians as summer substitutes
2024-02-24
Alingsås Djursjukhus/ Animal Hospital is looking for new employees dedicated to the health and well-being of animals.
We are a growing team performing most examinations and treatments, from prophylaxis to internal medicine as well as soft tissue surgery and orthopedics. We have staffing around the clock with emergency care, surgery, and inpatient care. The animal hospital has large, bright workspaces and the premises are completely adapted to our business! With our CT scan, we can offer greater opportunities for in-depth diagnostics.
Alingsås Djursjukhus has a close collaboration with its partnering clinics; Skövde Djurklinik, Skara Djursjukhus/smådjur, Vara Veterinärstation and Smådjurskliniken in Lerum. We share knowledge, experience, patients, and staff. Together, we have both internal and external training. To us, teamwork is important and with us you are given the opportunity to develop at your own pace with the support of experienced colleagues. We are currently a large group which provides a good community as well as room for individual development and flexibility. Depending on how you want to work, we adapt scheduling and areas of interests to accommodate to your needs and wishes.
During the introduction, you will have the opportunity to work together with experienced staff in the operating room to take part in anesthesia monitoring, an exclusive training that creates security in the surgical work as a veterinarian.
We can offer housing with close proximity to the animal hospital.
We are now looking for summer substitutes with temporary license to practice as an interim veterinarians (T.f.-veterinär). Recruitment is ongoing and starting date negotiable.
For more information and questions contact:
Åsa Kaså 070 558 50 50
Please visit our website for further information www.alingsasdjursjukhus.se
We look forward to receiving your application to:asa.kasa@alingsasdjursjukhus.se
