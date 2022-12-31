We are looking for head cook in our Indian Restaurant
2022-12-31
We are looking for Indian cook for our restaurant and you will be part of a dedicated and professional team where we work with passion to serve delicious food to our customers The right candidate must have possessed the following abilities. What we are looking for
1. You are having at least 2 years of experience in cooking in indian cuisine and preferably have experience working in a professional kitchen.
2. You must have the ability to manage stress.
3. You are a team player who enjoys with colleagues around you.
4. Be ready to serve guests with a smile.
5. an interest in cooking indisk food and understanding that food quality is an important part of the guest's experience.
6. You must communicate in English. What we can offer you:
1. Excellent working environment. 2. Competitive market-based salary.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
E-post: alpha_catering@outlook.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Flame Hb
Järntorgsgatan 4 D (visa karta
732 30 ARBOGA Kontakt
OWNER
Hina ABDUL REHMAN r_ansa@live.com 0046735963212, 0046735963212 Jobbnummer
