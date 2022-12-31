We are looking for head cook in our Indian Restaurant

Blue Flame Hb / Kockjobb / Arboga
2022-12-31


Visa alla kockjobb i Arboga, Kungsör, Köping, Hallstahammar, Eskilstuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Blue Flame Hb i Arboga

We are looking for Indian cook for our restaurant and you will be part of a dedicated and professional team where we work with passion to serve delicious food to our customers The right candidate must have possessed the following abilities. What we are looking for
1. You are having at least 2 years of experience in cooking in indian cuisine and preferably have experience working in a professional kitchen.
2. You must have the ability to manage stress.
3. You are a team player who enjoys with colleagues around you.
4. Be ready to serve guests with a smile.
5. an interest in cooking indisk food and understanding that food quality is an important part of the guest's experience.
6. You must communicate in English. What we can offer you:
1. Excellent working environment. 2. Competitive market-based salary.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
E-post: alpha_catering@outlook.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Blue Flame Hb
Järntorgsgatan 4 D (visa karta)
732 30  ARBOGA

Kontakt
OWNER
Hina ABDUL REHMAN
r_ansa@live.com
0046735963212, 0046735963212

Jobbnummer
7303392

Prenumerera på jobb från Blue Flame Hb

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Blue Flame Hb: