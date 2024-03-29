We are looking for dedicated team member
Do you want to work for a company which makes the coolest high-tech electronics in the world utilizing nanotechnology? A company that invests heavily in creating a unique work environment for its employees? A company with diversity and competence you will have a hard time finding anywhere else? Do you want to be a part of our team? Then you should keep reading.
LNF has today 20 employees with a background from 12 different countries. LNF is now looking for a Sales Associate.
LNF doesn't do any active sales such as calling to customers to convince them to buy our products. They sell themselves.
The sales associate responsibilities include:
• Receiving of Request for Quotations.
• Sort out all technical questions before proceeding with a quotation. No technical background is required, and you will learn to answer most. The rest are forwarded to our Engineers.
• Generate and send quotations.
• Receiving and processing of POs. Collaborate with the Production Department to ensure the parts are built.
• Sort out export control issues. LNF only sells to peaceful applications. Investigate actual end-use.
• Once Production Department has produced the parts, they are sent out to the customer by the Sales Department.
• Handle the paperwork, including invoicing after sending the goods.
We offer a position with a lot of variation in work tasks and responsibilities. As a member of a small company, we all do a little bit of everything. It could be anything from watering our vegetable garden to talking to the Swedish authorities about exporting rules. We are looking for a person who is willing to contribute.
Qualifications:
• Very accurate and organized
• University level education
• Good computer skills such as Microsoft Office applications, especially Excel
• Reliable and thorough
• Fluent in spoken and written English
About
LNF was founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Chalmers University of Technology. The company is making cryogenic low noise amplifiers cooled down to -269C. The applications include Quantum Computers, Radio Astronomy, Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Communication and Medical. We do everything from basic research in collaboration with the best universities, to product development, production, testing and sales in our 1000 m2 office in Göteborg. The amplifiers we build are matchbox sized metallic boxes with the absolutely latest technology inside. There are features inside the amplifiers controlled to atom level precision to achieve the best performance. We are 20 employees and growing. The team is very diverse with members from 12 different countries. We speak mostly English at work.
Workplace
The position is full time and located at the Low Noise Factory main office at Nellickevägen 24, Gothenburg, Sweden
How to apply
send your motivation letter and CV to sokk@lownoisefactory.com
