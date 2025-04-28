We are looking for a WCM coordinator!
World class manufacturing (WCM) is a continuous improvement process that will help us to be better, more efficient and competitive. In the role as WCM coordinator you will be responsible for implementing and leading the company's WCM work and development. You are an active member of Sekurit international WCM operation and report our results monthly to the group. You report to the Site General Manager.
About the company
Saint-Gobain Sekurit is a part of the Saint-Gobain Group. Saint-Gobain is one of the 100 largest industrial groups in the world. Our core product at Sekurit Eslöv is laminated sidelites for vehicles and our vision is to "Make every drive a great experience". We are about 300 employees working at our plant in Eslöv.
Work tasks
• Leading the steering committee and supporting the organization with WCM.
• Training our employees so that we can lead more WCM-projects
• Oversee changes and updates from the group that affect WCM
• Lead WCM improvement projects
• Plan and develop existing tools for WCM like 5S and Performance Control System (PCS)
• Coordinate routines for WCM with existing routines
To be successful in this role you need to have the ability to understand the organization from a holistic perspective and the ability to create engagement and interest for WCM and the working models that should be implemented. You are expected to communicate without hindrance to different levels in the organization and to in a quick and convincing way involve yourself in the organizations various areas. This role demands an analytical mindset and some patience to utilize the WCM-tools in an optimal way.
Qualifications
• Technical education from university or similar
• Good knowledge about WCM/lean in producing companies
• Good knowledge in leading of projects and change management
• Good knowledge in training of others
• Fluent in English
Application
Selection and interviews are ongoing, and we would like you to send your CV as soon as possible, but at the latest 2025-05-11. Please send your application through this link: https://joinus.saint-gobain.com/en/swe/tpr/p/86563/258067/wcm-coordinator
. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Arkadiusz Wolczyk through email: arkadiusz.wolczyk@saint-gobain.com
.
