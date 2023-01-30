We are looking for a Strategic Buyer in Gothenburg!
Our customer in the aviation industry is now looking for a Strategic Buyer!
Our client is working towards a sustainable future and is in an expansive phase right now! They are looking for new skilled and experienced employees and colleagues to join their small, but fast-moving team developing a new aircraft in Sweden.
Assignment description
We are looking for someone who has a passion for procurement and who works based on professionalism and quality! As a Strategic Buyer, you will have an important role in the team and be a key contributor to their value driven procurement excellence. When working with suppliers, you are proactive and creative! You will drive competitive commercial negotiations and agreements with supplier base within assigned area of responsibility.
Areas of responsibility
• In this assignment, you will collaborate with the purchasing network and cross-functional colleagues. The purpose of the collaboration is to implement the category strategy that meets the company's requirements.
• In your role, you will develop long-term supplier relationships and drive supplier excellence.
• You will drive purchasing activities on time and selection of high performing suppliers.
• You will be part of the negotiation team within assigned scope. The focus will be on commercial terms & conditions.
• Your assignment also includes change management, continuous improvements, issuing entry orders on time, resolving invoices and performing benchmark studies.
• You will evaluate suppliers based on key performance indicators.
• You will drive and coordinate the suppliers based on sustainability activities.
• You will actively contribute to supplier value optimization and achievement of savings targets.
• The assignment also includes other procurement efforts and special projects.
• You will also, if necessary, represent the purchasing function at internal and/or external events.
• The role also means being an active contributor to developing efficient procurement processes and best practices.
• You will have frequent dialogues with internal stakeholders to capture business needs and program requirements.
• Finally, you will be in charge of proactive assessment and risk reduction.
The organization
You will be part of the Procurement team and you will report to the purchasing manager. As a strategic buyer, you will interact and collaborate with relevant stakeholders, colleagues and the supplier base.
You will be located in Gothenburg and the assignment may include international travel.
Requirements and experience
• We are looking for you who have a bachelor's degree in management, business, economics or
engineering and/or equivalent work experience from strategic procurement, sourcing or
similar positions.
• You have at least 5 years of experience in a strategic procurement position.
• You have experience of being part of high-performing teams that engage in cross-functional work
and in international collaborations.
• You who are applying have knowledge of strategic purchasing methods such as
category management, supplier relations and contract management.
• You have experience of success in commercial negotiations and continuous improvement.
• You have proven experience in developing supplier relationships and driving performance improvements.
• You have experience in international environments and excellent business thinking.
• You have knowledge of the Microsoft Office package, especially Excel.
• You also have ERP competence.
Personal characteristics
• We are looking for someone who has a flexible attitude and a solution-oriented mindset.
• As a person, you are driven and take responsibility for your deliveries.
• You have analytical and communicative skills.
• Collaboration comes naturally to you.
• We would like to see that you have a passion for aircraft.
Language
• You have very good knowledge of English, both written and spoken.
Assignment duration: 6 months
Entry: 13 February 2023
Application deadline: 10 Feb 2023.
