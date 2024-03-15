We are looking for a ServiceNow Project Manager!
Tasks
In this role, your main responsibilities will involve planning, requirement gathering, establishing scrum team(s), interfacing client, managing deliverables and change of scope, time and schedule for ServiceNow implementation project to the customers in the Nordics markets. You will advise senior client leadership addressing customer challenges in the implementation project as well as come up with technical solutions together with the ServiceNow Architect the customer that are best fit aligned with their strategy and goals. Furthermore, you will oversee the entire project delivery, road map and the themes of work, provide accurate estimates and delivery timelines.
As a ServiceNow Project Manager, you have a good understanding of processes and how these can be enabled over ServiceNow with optimal delivery team, cost and schedule. Your role is to plan and deliver the solution as a result of ServiceNow implementation project for the customer. You are a key player in ensuring customer satisfaction in-line with the delivery teams and you are the single point of contact and owner for implementation work coordination with vendors and partners. As a ServiceNow Project Manager, you will have the foresight to analyze, capture and drive potential improvements in various areas of tool implementation and you are responsible for delivering a successful project in the end. Ersättning
