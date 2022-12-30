We are looking for a Planner in Gothenburg!
2022-12-30
Our client is now looking for a new Planner!
As a planner, you will be part of a team of 5 wiring diagram editors located in Gothenburg, Jiading and Shanghai.
In this assignment, you will collect, review, and refine the necessary information to produce aftermarket management charts.
Your role also includes supporting users of the information in terms of content, structure and presentation. You will also implement corrections and improvements.
In this assignment, you will continuously contribute to improvements of the processor and tools. The team you will belong to works agile, which means you will participate in team ceremonies and follow the team's agile way of working.
Do you have a well-developed understanding of electrical systems and cable mats? Then you could be the right person for this assignment!
Personal characteristics
• We are looking for someone who is a team player and can easily see solutions to problems.
• We are also looking for you who have the ability for abstract thinking.
• You also have the ability to relate schematic representations of information to physical products.
• You who are applying have a positive attitude and have good communication skills. As a person, you easily adapt to different situations and specific needs.
• Additional important competencies in this role are strong customer focus, courage and ability to balance stakeholders.
Requirements and experience
• You who apply have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or mechatronic engineering.
• You have equivalent work experience.
• You have experience in vehicle electrical architecture.
• You also have experience with agile working methods, preferably SAFe.
Meritorious
• It is advantageous if you have experience in electrical architectural design and cable network design.
Language
• For this role, we are looking for someone who has excellent knowledge of English, written and spoken.
Tillträde och ansökan
Assignment duration: 9 Jan 2023 - 31 Dec 2023
Application deadline: 9 Jan 2023
