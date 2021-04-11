We are looking for a new teamplayer to our Customer Service team - Arjo AB (publ) - Butikssäljarjobb i Malmö

Arjo AB (publ)
Malmö

2021-04-11



Customer Service Assistant

Do you have experience from a customer service role, is interested in service and administration and enjoy to be in a role with a lot of social contact? Maybe this is the role for you?

This is a role is part of our Nordic Customer Service department and based in at Arjo HQ in Malmö, Sweden. One part of the role (50%) is responsible for registration and service handling to one of our Agents.



This includes registration of orders, answering questions and other type of communication with the customer, forwarding of tracking numbers and delivery notes & booking of transport/pick up for logistics from our warehouse in Poland.



The other part of the role (50%) is tasks within customer service with Arjo products, such as;

Ensure that incoming telephone calls are answered in a professional and timely manner and transferred, where appropriate, to the relevant department.

Answer inbound calls to resolve general customer enquiries & service calls, issues and problems on service, invoice enquiries.

Answer calls and e-mails regarding sales and rental orders.

Handling and registration of sales/spareparts and rentalorders in M3.

Issue creditnotes in case of customer returns and other discrepencies.

Invoice salesorders.

Support other teams in the department as necessary to ensure that all customer service enquiries are completed in a timely manner.

Manage and protect customer information, in accordance with relevant legislation.

Follow the company complaints procedures and escalate customer complaints to relevant persons.

Provide feedback and escalate when necessary where customer service processes and procedures are not followed properly.



Who are you?

Knowledge/Skills/Experience:

Previous experience working in an office based customer service environment

Experience of M3 would be highly desirable

Good organization skills and ability to plan workload effectively, copes well under pressure - meeting objectives & deadlines.

Displays data management skills.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Excel, Outlook and Word).

Good communication skills both written and verbal in at least one of the Scandinavian languages, and preferably good understanding of at least one of the other Scandinavian languages.

Good communication skills in the English language.



Personal qualities:

Good listener, with the ability quickly gain report and trust across all levels.

High levels of passion, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.

Good attention to detail, with the ability find the best possible solution.

Flexible.

Able to respond quickly to customer needs.

Highly structured and systematic

Highly self-motivated, excellent team player, able to develop strong relationships with colleagues and peers.

Leads by example, and lives the company's values.

Able to demonstrate use of initiative.



Does this sound like a role that could fit you? Then please send your application to us before 30th of April. We will look at applications ongoing, so there is a possibility that we will fill the role before 30th of April.



If you have any questions you are welcome to contact our Customer Service Manager Martina Augustinsson at martina.augustinsson@arjo.com



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-11



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30



Adress

Arjo AB (publ)

Hans Michelsensgatan 10

21120 Malmö



Jobbnummer

5683740



