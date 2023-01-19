We are looking for a Coordinator & Assistant Chief Engineers in Södertälje!
2023-01-19
Arbetsuppgifter
Our client in Södertälje is now looking for you who will be a coordinator and assistant chief engineer!
In your role, you will, among other things, coordinate activities and/or information regarding prototype deliveries. You will also assist the brand engineers in the form of organizing technical documents. These technical documents can be, for example, assembly instructions, quality assurance documents for installation, level renderings and more. All activities included in the assignment are managed between the company's partners such as MAN, Navistar etc.
Meritorious
• It is advantageous if you have held previous positions in R&D or project office.
• It is also advantageous if you have experience working with MAN/Navistar and external actors.
Requirement
• We are looking for you who have a master's/candidate in engineering or similar education.
• We are looking for someone who has experience working as a coordinator and in engineering.
Language
• We are looking for someone who has very good knowledge of English, written and spoken.
• It is advantageous if you have knowledge of Swedish, but it is not necessary for the assignment.
Tillträde och ansökan
Assignment duration: 23 Jan 2023 - 31 May 2023
Application deadline: 25 Jan 2023
Selection and interviews are ongoing, so submit your application today.Om företaget
