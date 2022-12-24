We are hiring!
2022-12-24
We are looking for 1-2 salesperson for our skincare store in Mall Of Scandinavia .
If you are positive,social and passionate person who want to build a new career from scratch,and grow within a company and be a part of an amazing and happy team,we have a job for you.
You don't need to have any previous experience, we will teach you everything from scratch.
We are selling Medical skincare products and do facial treatments + permanent makeup.
The position is for both girls and guys.
Swedish language is NOT required if you speak English.
we're looking for both full time and part time.
Send your CV and explain why you are the right person for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
E-post: Info@fyspro.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Uniqa pro AB (org.nr 559325-4047), http://fyspro.com
Mall of scandinavia
)
169 79 SOLNA Jobbnummer
7292195