We Are Hiring a Pathologist: Join Us in Kalmar, Sweden
2025-02-12
Shape the Future of Diagnostics
We are now looking for a skilled pathologist who wants to be part of shaping tomorrow's diagnostics.
At Clinical Pathology within the Diagnostic Center in Kalmar, we are at the forefront of medical advancement. We offer a stimulating environment with diverse tasks and the opportunity to make a real difference-not just for our patients but for the entire healthcare system. Here, you will become a vital member of a strong team where we continuously challenge the boundaries of what is possible in diagnostics.
Located on Sweden's stunning southeastern coast, Kalmar is a city that blends rich history with modern living. Known for its picturesque waterfront, cobblestone streets, and the iconic Kalmar Castle, this vibrant city offers a perfect balance of cultural heritage and contemporary convenience. Kalmar invites you to experience the charm of small-city living with all the amenities of a modern lifestyle. Whether you're seeking tranquility or excitement, Kalmar provides a perfect balance, making it not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.
About You
We are seeking a licensed medical doctor with an EU/EES-recognized specialist qualification in clinical pathology who is interested in joining us in Kalmar.
Your medical license must be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. For details on how to apply, please visit: Swedish License Application.
To facilitate your move, we recommend reaching a B2 level in Swedish before arriving in Sweden. Once here, we will support your continued language studies to reach C1 level, ensuring you can work comfortably in Swedish.
Region Kalmar offers continuous assistance with relocation, establishment, and language education.
If you are an EU/EES citizen, you may also qualify for support from EURES, including the Targeted Mobility Scheme: EURES Mobility Scheme.
To thrive in this role, you should possess excellent collaboration skills and the ability to connect with colleagues sensitively and effectively. Confidence, self-awareness, humility, and professionalism in handling challenges and responsibilities are key. We place great importance on personal suitability, seeking someone who can contribute to our positive work environment and our continuous pursuit of process improvement and excellence.
Your Future Workplace
Clinical Pathology is a central part of the Diagnostic Center within Region Kalmar County. We aim to be a visionary and progressive laboratory, investing in advanced technology, including digital diagnostics and cutting-edge molecular genetic analyses.
Our team consists of approximately 50 dedicated professionals working in an environment that prioritizes quality and precision. We are proud to be ISO 15189 accredited, ensuring the highest standards in all aspects of our work.
Located on the southeast coast of Sweden, Kalmar County Hospital serves a catchment area of approximately 250,000 residents.
The pathology laboratory is staffed by 8 senior consultant histopathologists and 4 trainees in specialized training. Our department has long maintained a university-based profile, offering a range of advanced services including molecular pathology, next-generation sequencing (NGS), FISH, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and flow cytometry.
The laboratory processes around 22,000 histopathological specimens annually, along with 4,500 cytological vaginal smears, 7,500 HPV cervical screening specimens, 4,000 exfoliative cytology specimens, 500 fine needle aspiration (FNA) cases, over 1,000 special analyses, and approximately 250 postmortems. All histology and parts of cytology are fully digitized, with screen-based diagnostics being standard practice.
The department is organized into subspecialized sections: general pathology, urology, gynecology, dermatology, melanoma, breast, gastrointestinal (GI), head and neck, thoracic/lung pathology, lymphoma, and hematopathology. Ongoing research is actively pursued in the GI and thoracic/lung pathology sections.
Beyond our daily responsibilities, we are actively involved in research on breast and colon cancer. We also provide clinical training for biomedical analysts, medical students, and medical secretaries. At Clinical Pathology, you will find meaningful, high-quality work and be part of a team that values service and scientific advancement.
Join Us
