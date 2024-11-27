Warranty Project Manager at Transformers
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Ludvika Visa alla kundservicejobb i Ludvika
2024-11-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Be a part of our team and lead projects that enables a more sustainable future, for this generation and those to come!
As a Warranty Project Manager in the Transformers unit, you will have an exciting role, collaborating with customers, suppliers, and internal resources to ensure projects run smoothly worldwide. Your communication and collaboration skills will be invaluable as you work with both local and global teams, suppliers, and customers.
"Join us in our growth journey in number of transformers and reactors, number of people and size of factory. You will contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future at the same time you will drive the warranty on our projects from taking over from project management until handing over to the customer. Take the chance to be part of our great team, develop yourself and your skills and have fun at work." - Lise-Lotte Helsing, Manager of Project Support
How you'll make an impact
Collaborate globally with regional and local operation units to support our customers in warranty projects.
Work closely with engineering, suppliers, and customers to manage and resolve quality issues in your assigned projects.
Oversee multiple ongoing warranty projects, serving as the main point of contact for both internal and external customers.
Handle a variety of tasks within projects, including fault investigations, coordination of site activities, and maintaining customer relationships.
Manage operational and financial review for projects, while continuously seeking improvements to enhance efficiency and quality.
Ensure project delivery meets customer expectations, staying within budget and maintaining high-quality standards.
Your background
As a leader, you are motivated, well-organized, and collaborative, with an open-minded and communicative approach. Have a strong ability to prioritize and take responsibility for your deliveries.
You have a keen interest in technology and a curious nature, always eager to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous growth, both in the short and long term.
Earlier experience knowledge of Transformer technology is highly valued.
You maintain a strong focus on Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), quality, and integrity.
Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English is essential.
Skilled in Microsoft Office programs, with previous experience in project management being a valuable asset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Lise-Lotte Helsing lise-lotte.helsing@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Scholin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
9033130