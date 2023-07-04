Warranty and Service Project Manager
2023-07-04
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you ready to put your experience to use as Warranty and Service Project Manager at Hitachi Energy Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service? Would you like to have impact on the organization's reputation, objectives and future business? In this role, you'll be in charge of the management of Warranty and Service projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities. We are looking for a Warranty and Service Project Manager to join Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service a team within Hitachi Energy, where we are supporting a global business out of our office in Västerås, Sweden.
Power Quality technology enables power system owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The end result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service unit in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Your Tasks
In this position you will be managing Warranty and Service projects where you will be the main contact for the customers, internally as well as external end customers. You will be responsible for multiple ongoing projects where you will be handling a wide range of different task such as; fault investigations, coordination of site activities and customer relationships. Now and then you will also be responsible for handling and closing out various punch list items remaining from the original project in addition to managing the warranty obligations. In addition to this you will be responsible for the operational and financial reporting of the projects.
You will work closely with the engineering team and other colleagues around the world in order to solve upcoming issues and secure necessary resources for your projects. Together with the rest of the team you will work to improve our services to our customer as well as our internal processes. As warranty and service project manager you are an important representative towards the customers enabling future business; for both services as well as upgrades and new greenfield projects.
Requirements
In this role you are likely to have some years of experience from system delivery projects and you hold a Master or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or have equivalent work experience. Most important are that you have the right attitude and a drive, are willing to grow into the role and to work together with the team in order to improve our work processes and our delivery to our customers.
It is required that you have a strong HSE, quality and integrity mindset.
Since you will handle multiple projects at the same time it is important that you are organized and able to prioritize and you must be able to take full responsibility of the execution in your projects.
Fluency in English is required, and fluency in other language such as; Swedish, Spanish or Portuguese would be considered added value.
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 6th of August! Don't delay - apply today! It could be some delays answering questions during the summer.
Recruiting Manager Christian Ritzen, christian.ritzen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107380821; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
