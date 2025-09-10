Warehouse worker
2025-09-10
Job description
We are looking for a driven warehouse worker to join our team in Ängelholm. This is a key role that combines logistics with hands-on, mechanical work. You will be a vital part of our entire value chain, from incoming goods to final deliveries. We are looking for a person who is responsible, physically capable, and who thrives working in a broad and independent role.
Responsibilities
Handling of incoming and outgoing goods, which includes receiving goods, order picking, preparation for delivery, and packing.
Responsible for permanent inventory control and handling the annual inventory.
Responsible for storage and retrieval at the Centa location in Sweden.
Assembly of couplings and shaft lines.
Handling of small series in the company's own workshop.
Performing maintenance and refurbishment of CENTASTART couplings.
Performing customer-specific changes to products such as adjusting key-ways, drilling and tapping, sawing tubes for shafts, and assembly.
Regular cleaning and maintenance of the production and storage area.
Performing quality checks and verifying completeness for both incoming and outgoing goods.
Assisting with necessary auxiliary processes on-site and within other departments.
Qualifications
Physically capable of performing tasks that require strength, such as torquing couplings.
Necessary experience working with manual lathes and milling machines.
Must have a full forklift license.
Good proficiency in both Swedish and English.
Soft Skills and Desired Qualities:
Structured and meticulous in your work approach.
Independent and takes own initiatives.
Solution-oriented with a practical mindset.
Previous experience with couplings is a great plus.
Experience working with systems like Visma is a merit.
About the company
Centa Nordic AB Ersättning
