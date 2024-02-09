Warehouse worker
2024-02-09
Macade is one of the world's fastest growing brands within golf apparel, worn by some of the brightest shining stars on the PGA, LPGA and European Tour. The brand was founded in 2019 by offering a small collection of sleek, well-fitted and thoroughly tested gear to our friends and families. Now, after clothing over 100.000 golfers worldwide, our mission has grown.
We are looking for a new team member to join our warehouse in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will work in the warehouse and for example manage incoming and outgoing goods and picking of orders. As we are in a growth phase, it's crucial that you thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment where teamwork is essential.
In addition to above, you'll do:
Incoming goods
Outgoing goods
Picking orders
Packing orders
Inventory count
Sorting of goods
What about you?
To thrive in this role, you should be comfortable working in a digital work environment and be able to switch between different types of chores. Always be full of ideas and not afraid to try new things. We believe that you have an eye for details, fast feets and a learning mindset to continuously grow and adapt.
Our humble expectations
Have a positive attitude
Loyal
Hard working
Team player
What we're offering
A chance to work and be exposed to customers and partners from over 30 different countries.
A workplace where we don't believe in hierarchy and micromanagement, instead we highly believe in giving responsibility and having people grow alongside it.
An environment where new ideas and creativity are welcomed.
A place where we work hard and have fun together.
Email your CV and a cover letter to work@macadegolf.com
and let us know why you'd be perfect for this role. We will review applications on an on-going basis, so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply today.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Start date: ASAP Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10
E-post: work@macadegolf.com Omfattning
