Warehouse Supervisor
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Lagerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla lagerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
As Warehouse Supervisor, you will report to the Project Warehouse Manager. You will be part of our BECCS project (full-scale Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage) for the Business Line ENCAR. You will be responsible for the reception and inspection of materials on arrival at the site in terms of integrity, conformity and quantities. You will supervise a team of 8 warehouse officers and ensure the adequate handling, storage and preservation of materials, in accordance with the relevant procedures defined by vendors, clients and projects.
Responsibilities
Supervise a team of sub-contractors who will inspect materials on arrival at the site in terms of integrity, conformity and quantities, as per PL (Packing Lists Materials) / PO (Purchase Order)specifications/technical drawings
Coordinate materials storage and preservation activities, in accordance with the relevant procedures defined by vendors, clients and projects
Monitor the available and incoming materials and assist in feasibility analysis, issuing the relevant reports
Promote safe work practices and environmental protection, ensuring that safety standards are respected and raising awareness about workplace cleanliness.• Ensure the fulfilment of the project quality and contractual requirements
Segregate non-conforming materials; Separate non-compliant materials and handle their return or repair
Keep updated the relevant Saipem software systems (MAGA); Keep company software systems(e.g., MAGA) updated for material management
Verify the Test Certificate Number and heat cast number, and keep a record of the certificates
Support and control the handover of materials to Subcontractors and/or construction execution team, according to site procedures, ensuring the record of the vouchers and making sure all movements are properly recorded
Coordinate human and technical resources, indicating needs or surplus, and prepare the list of leftover materials at the end of the project.
Requirements
5 years in warehouse coordination activities in a construction, engineering or industrial project environment
Swedish and English proficient
Warehouse management, Engineering materials handling experience
MAGA software, MS 365 (Excel) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: j.valpy@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
Jägmästargatan 2 (visa karta
)
115 42 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Recruiter
Josh Valpy-Nelson j.valpy@brunel.net Jobbnummer
9960226