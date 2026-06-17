Warehouse Operator (fixed-term)
Candela Technology AB / Lagerjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla lagerjobb i Sollentuna
2026-06-17
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel–free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team at Candela now! We are looking for a Warehouse Operator to grow our warehouse team and support Candela's future growth ambitions. This is a two-year fixed-term position.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Goods Receiving, & Inventory Control
Receive, unload, load, and inspect incoming and outgoing shipments.
Verify quantities and product conditions against purchase orders, sales orders, and delivery documentation.
Report discrepancies, damages, or missing items in Odoo.
Perform physical counts and maintain accurate inventory records.
Support cycle counts and inventory audits.
Investigate inventory discrepancies and support corrective actions.
Maintain accurate inventory records and stock integrity.
Warehouse Operations
Store materials and products in designated warehouse locations.
Ensure proper labeling, storage, and handling of materials.
Pick and deliver materials for manufacturing orders according to production schedules.
Maintain warehouse organization, cleanliness, and efficiency.
Support continuous improvement initiatives within warehouse operations.
Health & Safety
Follow all company health, safety, and quality procedures.
Report safety observations, incidents, and hazards through TIA.
Ensure compliance with warehouse safety standards and material handling requirements.
Contribute to a safe, clean, and organized working environment.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with a strong attention to detail and a clear commitment to accuracy. The ideal candidate is able to prioritize tasks effectively and perform well in a fast-paced environment. Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team are essential. Additionally, a positive attitude combined with a proactive approach to problem-solving is highly valued.
Requirements:
One year of experience in warehouse, logistics, shipping, or supply chain operations.
A forklift license.
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
Experience working with ERP or Warehouse Management Systems (Odoo experience is highly desirable).
Experience in a startup/scaleup company is a big plus.
Form of employment: Full-time fixed-term position (two years). Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro Team: Warehouse & Logistics Reporting to: Warehouse Manager
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7893031-2057455". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://careers.candela.com
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9967871