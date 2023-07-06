Warehouse & Claim Handler
2023-07-06
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Warehouse & Claim Handler
Join our team
As Warehouse & Claims Handler, you will be a part of our Quality and Development Team at our Global Distribution Center in Örebro. In our Quality Group, we have Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering, Warehouse & Claim Handler and Logistical Development. The team has a quality and improvement mindset and mostly works with deviations, analysis and improvement.
We are a part of our division's global Supply Chain Organization and we distribute spare parts around the world. As a Global Distribution Center, we deliver some of our parts to our newly set up Regional Distribution Centers (RDC 's). Despite being located at the Distribution Center in Örebro, your main interface will be RDC Ghent in Belgium and you will talk and write in English most of the time.
Welcome with your application!
Your mission
The mission is to assure quality and handle deviations occurring at our Regional Distribution Center in Ghent, Belgium. Ghent is a third-Party Logistics partner (3PL) with an internal Warehouse Management System and they are not allowed to work in our ERP system. Part of your role will be to delegate tasks to other functions in Örebro and to our regional distribution centers. You will also work closely with other persons within the Quality Team and with our first-line support functions in Operations. We have set up this new role with known facts, but the role might change within the first year. The activities are therefore divided into two different levels. The initial level covers responsibilities you will have from the start, the second level describes responsibilities that will be formed over the next 12 months.
Initial activities:
• First-line support for quality-related questions from Ghent.
• Receive and analyze claims from Customer centers assigned to Regional Distribution Center, Ghent.
• Arrange transport of rejected parts from RDC Ghent back to suppliers
• Create Acign requests against RDC Ghent regarding quality-related issues.
• Handle Acign from inbound replenishment related to over/-undersupplied parts and claim if supplier-related.
• Review error file on Inbound and Outbound orders from 3PL Warehouse Management System against Infor M3 (ERP System)
• Answer any quality-related issues together with 3PL.
• Monitor stock report daily
• Handle Serial/Batch number related issues thru Acign system
• Delegate Acign to the right departments within Epiroc.
• Arrange stocktaking in Ghent. (Yearly/Weekly/Daily)
• Generate sub-issues in Acign against other divisions and other departments within Epiroc.
Upcoming activities within 12 months:
• Initiate and terminate quality inspection on purchase order directed towards Ghent
• Drive claims towards Suppliers and secure recovery for cost due to Supplier deviations.
• Close collaboration with Strategic Purchasing, Inbound replenishment and other support functions within Epiroc. Collaboration also with external suppliers for corrections in their production processes.
• In specific cases secure measuring of Parts' characteristics to assure quality or get evidence that Part is not according to set requirements.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-20.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Gustav Johansson, Manager - Quality and Logistic development, gustav.johansson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
Engaged in Quality and driven by solving deviations. High competence in Infor M3 and in logistical flows and supply chain processes. You have a good level of English, both spoken and written, Swedish is mandatory. For this role you need strong collaboration skills as the majority of tasks need involvement with others and a technical interest and knowledge. Knowledge in measurement of part characteristics. Competence in Teamcenter. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68842-41716151". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Maria Tedsjo +46107551103 Jobbnummer
7946718