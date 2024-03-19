Warehouse Manager
Logistik & Distribution i Norden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ljungby
2024-03-19
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Logistik & Distribution i Norden AB i Ljungby
, Värnamo
, Stockholm
, Tyresö
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige
The companies Ease, Joy & Glory AB and Logistik & Distribution i Norden AB work with the rental of properties and apartments as well as the sale of sound, light and DJ products. The companies have operations spread across the country with both Swedish and foreign customers.
We are now looking for a person with experience in warehouse work and advertising.
Your duties include the following:
- Picking/packing goods
- Receiving incoming goods, making an inventory
-advertise all products on Facebook, Marketplace, Amazon, eBay, and other platforms
We attach great importance to personal qualities in this role. You will work in a small warehouse where you work closely with your colleagues, which means that it is important to have good cooperation skills. In the warehouse, everyone helps each other, and you should be flexible and able to help in other departments if needed.We like to see you give that little bit extra, don't be afraid to learn new things and you are a problem solver.
Recruitment is ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application today!
Tell us about your salary requirements and how quickly you can start and how much time you have available Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
E-post: info@billebro.se Arbetsgivare Logistik & distribution i Norden AB
(org.nr 556423-2592)
Färsjövägen 18 (visa karta
)
341 55 VITTARYD Arbetsplats
Billebro Dörarp Jobbnummer
8551999