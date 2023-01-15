Warehouse Manager
2023-01-15
Are you up for joining our incredible logistics team and ready to grow as a leader at the industry leading company in industrial communication? If the answer is yes, this role might be of interest to you!
To enjoy this role, we believe that you are passionate about driving a team forward and support the team members in becoming as efficient and dedicated as possible. HMS goal is to have engaged, happy employees who whistles on their way to work - and we believe that the way to reach that goal starts with a great manager! This will be a role combining strategic and operative leadership and we think that you have previous experience from a managerial role within warehouse operations.
ABOUT THE ROLE
In this role as a Warehouse Manager, you will have the full responsibility for our Supply Logistic Center in Halmstad and your primary task will be to lead and inspire your team of approx.. 10 people. You will make sure that our shipping process is of highest quality and meets our goals and regularly follow up statistics and KPI's related to the warehouse operations. To thrive in this role, we believe that you are a people person who are good at creating a collaborative atmosphere with both internal and external stakeholders such as our planning department, customer service team and vendors and manufacturers. As in any operative business you are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and join your team during peak times.
As a manager at HMS, you will work according to HMS own global leadership model PILOT. We strive for this model to spread through our organization. PILOT stands for the following:
P: Passion - as a leader at HMS, you show passion about our business, our customers and your team.
I: Initiative - as a leader at HMS, you take initiatives, encourage new thinking and solve problems.
L: Leadership mindset - as a leader at HMS, you always practice good leadership and strive to improve yourself as a leader.
O: Organization - as a leader at HMS, you organize your available resources to reach the best results, short-term and long-term.
T: Top priority growth - as a leader at HMS, you focus on growth, both for the business and the individuals in your team.
This is an exciting time to join our team, since we are currently building a new modern warehouse, installing a new picking automation system and have recently implemented a WMS system. If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us - do not hesitate to apply!
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Jonathan Lundberg, jlu@hms.se
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Business Partner Louise Odin, loo@hms.se
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15
