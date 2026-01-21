Warehouse Coordinator - Operations & Brand Support
2026-01-21
We are looking for an energetic and detail-oriented Warehouse Coordinator to support daily warehouse operations and assist with basic marketing and digital activities. This role suits someone who enjoys teamwork, takes responsibility, and thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Coordinate daily warehouse activities
• Receive, inspect, pack, label, and dispatch goods
• Maintain inventory records and support stock checks
• Report missing, damaged, or incorrect items
• Support warehouse staff and ensure safety and quality procedures
• Assist with basic content (photos/videos), stock updates, campaigns, and online listings
Requirements
• College or university education
• Experience in warehouse/logistics is a plus
• Comfortable with computers, inventory systems, and office tools
• Organized, responsible, and able to multitask
• Interest in social media, e-commerce, or marketing is an advantage
We Offer
• A dynamic role combining operations and brand support
• Growth opportunities in a growing company
• A collaborative and supportive environment
How to Apply
Please send your CV and a short introduction to: Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: indianfoodhouseab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Indian Food House AB
(org.nr 559220-2799) Jobbnummer
9697797