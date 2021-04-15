Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory! - Combine Technology AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory!
Combine Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15

We work with data science, control systems and software development. Our assignments contain challenges at the highest technical level and in our engineers you'll find analytical minds, inventive souls and a can-do attitude.

What drives us is a passion for technology and a genuine commitment to people. This is manifested in our open-minded atmosphere, informal culture, and that we prioritize skills above background.

We are located in Gothenburg (HQ), Lund, Linköping and Stockholm. www.combine.se

We need to strengthen our team in Gothenburg with more Control System Developers! At Combine, you face challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, working environments that inspire, and a future with enthusiastic colleagues.

Area of Interest
Control systems, Embedded Software, Algorithm Development, Mathematical and Physical Modeling, Signal Processing, Image Analysis

Job summary
Combine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within control systems development and data science. Within control systems, we work mainly in three different areas: development in model-based design using Matlab/Simulink, development for embedded systems in C code, or automation systems using different PLC vendors. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost with high quality.

Main tasks

* Control System Development using Matlab/Simulink.
* Algorithm implementation
* Sensor fusion
* Model implementation and SIL development

Must-have qualifications

* M.Sc. in engineering with a focus on one or more of the following disciplines; computer engineering, applied physics, mechatronics, electrical engineering,
* Fluent English
* Experience working with embedded SW development
* At least 4 years of relevant work experience

Nice-to-have qualifications

* Ph.D. in a relevant area
* Embedded Linux
* Autosar
* ISO26262
* Experience working with Model-Based Design using Matlab/Simulink
* Experience with software development in Python
* Experience from working in a customer-oriented role
* Experience from autonomous systems, automotive or defense
* Experience working with control systems
* HIL experience
* Fluent in Swedish

Contact
Tobias Olsson, Gothenburg, +46 (0)31-7971006, tobias.olsson@combine.se

