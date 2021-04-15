Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory! - Combine Technology AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory!
Combine Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
We work with data science, control systems and software development. Our assignments contain challenges at the highest technical level and in our engineers you'll find analytical minds, inventive souls and a can-do attitude.
What drives us is a passion for technology and a genuine commitment to people. This is manifested in our open-minded atmosphere, informal culture, and that we prioritize skills above background.
We are located in Gothenburg (HQ), Lund, Linköping and Stockholm. www.combine.se
We need to strengthen our team in Gothenburg with more Control System Developers! At Combine, you face challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, working environments that inspire, and a future with enthusiastic colleagues.
Area of Interest
Control systems, Embedded Software, Algorithm Development, Mathematical and Physical Modeling, Signal Processing, Image Analysis
Job summary
Combine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within control systems development and data science. Within control systems, we work mainly in three different areas: development in model-based design using Matlab/Simulink, development for embedded systems in C code, or automation systems using different PLC vendors. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost with high quality.
Main tasks
Control System Development using Matlab/Simulink.
Algorithm implementation
Sensor fusion
Model implementation and SIL development
Must-have qualifications
M.Sc. in engineering with a focus on one or more of the following disciplines; computer engineering, applied physics, mechatronics, electrical engineering,
Fluent English
Experience working with embedded SW development
At least 4 years of relevant work experience
Nice-to-have qualifications
Ph.D. in a relevant area
Embedded Linux
Autosar
ISO26262
Experience working with Model-Based Design using Matlab/Simulink
Experience with software development in Python
Experience from working in a customer-oriented role
Experience from autonomous systems, automotive or defense
Experience working with control systems
HIL experience
Fluent in Swedish
Contact
Tobias Olsson, Gothenburg, +46 (0)31-7971006, tobias.olsson@combine.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Combine Technology AB
Jobbnummer
5692678
