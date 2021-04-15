Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory! - Combine Technology AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Combine Technology AB Want to take on the hardest challenges in Control Theory!

Combine Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg

2021-04-15



Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv

Visa alla jobb hos Combine Technology AB i Göteborg



We work with data science, control systems and software development. Our assignments contain challenges at the highest technical level and in our engineers you'll find analytical minds, inventive souls and a can-do attitude.



What drives us is a passion for technology and a genuine commitment to people. This is manifested in our open-minded atmosphere, informal culture, and that we prioritize skills above background.



We are located in Gothenburg (HQ), Lund, Linköping and Stockholm.



We need to strengthen our team in Gothenburg with more Control System Developers! At Combine, you face challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, working environments that inspire, and a future with enthusiastic colleagues.



Area of Interest

Control systems, Embedded Software, Algorithm Development, Mathematical and Physical Modeling, Signal Processing, Image Analysis



Job summary

Combine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within control systems development and data science. Within control systems, we work mainly in three different areas: development in model-based design using Matlab/Simulink, development for embedded systems in C code, or automation systems using different PLC vendors. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost with high quality.



Main tasks



Control System Development using Matlab/Simulink.

Algorithm implementation

Sensor fusion

Model implementation and SIL development



Must-have qualifications



M.Sc. in engineering with a focus on one or more of the following disciplines; computer engineering, applied physics, mechatronics, electrical engineering,

Fluent English

Experience working with embedded SW development

At least 4 years of relevant work experience



Nice-to-have qualifications



Ph.D. in a relevant area

Embedded Linux

Autosar

ISO26262

Experience working with Model-Based Design using Matlab/Simulink

Experience with software development in Python

Experience from working in a customer-oriented role

Experience from autonomous systems, automotive or defense

Experience working with control systems

HIL experience

Fluent in Swedish



Contact

Tobias Olsson, Gothenburg, +46 (0)31-7971006,



Varaktighet, arbetstid

-



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-15



Ersättning

Enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Combine Technology AB



Jobbnummer

5692678



Combine Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-04-15We work with data science, control systems and software development. Our assignments contain challenges at the highest technical level and in our engineers you'll find analytical minds, inventive souls and a can-do attitude.What drives us is a passion for technology and a genuine commitment to people. This is manifested in our open-minded atmosphere, informal culture, and that we prioritize skills above background.We are located in Gothenburg (HQ), Lund, Linköping and Stockholm. www.combine.se We need to strengthen our team in Gothenburg with more Control System Developers! At Combine, you face challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, working environments that inspire, and a future with enthusiastic colleagues.Area of InterestControl systems, Embedded Software, Algorithm Development, Mathematical and Physical Modeling, Signal Processing, Image AnalysisJob summaryCombine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within control systems development and data science. Within control systems, we work mainly in three different areas: development in model-based design using Matlab/Simulink, development for embedded systems in C code, or automation systems using different PLC vendors. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost with high quality.Main tasksControl System Development using Matlab/Simulink.Algorithm implementationSensor fusionModel implementation and SIL developmentMust-have qualificationsM.Sc. in engineering with a focus on one or more of the following disciplines; computer engineering, applied physics, mechatronics, electrical engineering,Fluent EnglishExperience working with embedded SW developmentAt least 4 years of relevant work experienceNice-to-have qualificationsPh.D. in a relevant areaEmbedded LinuxAutosarISO26262Experience working with Model-Based Design using Matlab/SimulinkExperience with software development in PythonExperience from working in a customer-oriented roleExperience from autonomous systems, automotive or defenseExperience working with control systemsHIL experienceFluent in SwedishContactTobias Olsson, Gothenburg, +46 (0)31-7971006, tobias.olsson@combine.se Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-15Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30Combine Technology AB5692678