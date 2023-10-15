Waiter/Waitress Wanted for Basta Grand Opening
2023-10-15
Unleash Your Passion at Basta!
Ciao, Amici! Are you an Italian soul at heart, driven by the vibrant energy of urban life? Are you ready to infuse a taste of la dolce vita into the heart of Stockholm? Basta, our urban Italian gem, is set to make its grand entrance in the middle of November 2023, and we're searching for kindred spirits to join our culinary adventure!
ABOUT US
Basta isn't just a restaurant; it's a journey into the heart of Italy's bustling streets, curated by the Urban Italian Group (UIG). As the creative minds behind the immensely successful Basta Italian eateries, UIG caters to over 2500 guests daily, and our family of 300 exceptional individuals keeps on growing. We're not just a restaurant group; we're a vibrant community dedicated to find young talents on their path to becoming future hospitality leaders. Our ultimate ambition? To reign supreme as the Italian culinary powerhouse in all of Scandinavia.
BASTA'S MISSION
Our mission at Basta is to set the stage for an urban Italian escape throughout Scandinavia. Each Basta venue weaves its unique tale, aspiring to become a beloved hub for locals. We proudly serve 100% homemade Italian fare and craft cocktails, born from a blend of love and pure passion, employing top-quality ingredients sourced from select artisanal producers.
Here at Basta, we're a dynamic, ever-evolving team dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for our patrons. Our core values? Joy, Respect, Focus, Authenticity, Passion - the true essence of the Italian spirit in an urban setting.
ABOUT YOU
We're in search of like-minded individuals who share our passion for all things Italian and urban. As a part of the Basta family, your mission is to transport our guests to the heart of Italy's urban life. Bring your positive, energetic personality to the forefront, creating memorable experiences that resonate. Punctuality, enthusiasm for a bustling urban vibe, and a 'can-do' attitude are your forte. We want someone eager to learn, bursting with positive energy, and excited to collaborate for the ultimate guest experience. Plus, you possess an extensive knowledge of Italian cuisine and beverages that goes beyond the basics.
WHAT WE OFFER
Opportunities for boundless personal growth and development, both within the venue and the broader group.
Salaries that match the upper echelons of the market.
A tip scheme that will make you say "Grazie!"
Flexible work schedules to cater to full-time and part-time preferences.
Tempting employee discounts.
Get ready for some unforgettable urban team-building experiences.
Get ready to embark on exciting local and international journeys.
Be prepared for a schedule that includes evenings and weekends, the heartbeat of the urban scene.
Are you ready to infuse your passion for Italian and urban flair into your work?
If you're all about Italian cuisine, hospitality, and creating memorable urban moments, join us in our mission at Basta! Become a part of our urban Italian journey, and let's make Umea a piece of Italy together.
