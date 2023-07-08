Waiter/Waitress Florentine
Urban Italian Group AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
, Gävle
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
CIAO RAGAZZI!
Are you an dynamic and passionate person who is excited to join the next big thing in the Italian food scene in Stockholm? Are you ready to take the next step in your career together with an employer with high ambitions?
ABOUT US
Florentine is a vibrant up-scale trattoria which opened in Södermalm in April 2023.
The restaurant is a brand-new exciting concept by the Urban Italian Group (UIG) who is the creator of the highly successful Basta Italian restaurants. UIG serves over 2000 guests per day and we are a family of 250 amazing people that keeps growing. We are a casual restaurant group who believes in young talented individuals, supporting them on their path of becoming future leaders within the hospitality industry. Our goal is to become the biggest Italian restaurant group in Scandinavia.
FLORENTINE 'S MISSION
To create and share the originality and glamourous ambiance of Italian trattorias among our guests in Scandinavia. Each restaurant lives and tells a unique story with the intention of becoming a second home for the people in the neighbourhood. We serve 100% homemade Italian food & drinks, crafted with passion and lots of love using ingredients of top quality that are bought from carefully selected artisan producers.
We are an ever-evolving team that wants to keep creating the best time of day for our customers. Core values that we live by at work: Joy, Respect, Focus, Authenticity, Passion.
ABOUT YOU
At UIG, we live by our common values, therefore it is important to find family members who share our culture and are passionate about the restaurant environment.
As a serving staff at Florentine, you will work in a team whose goal is to ensure every single guest receives an unforgettable experience where respect, warmth and genuine hospitality are at the core of our daily work.
As a person, you are happy and positive and think it is fun to engage with our guests and provide memorable moments. You are, of course, punctual, thrive in an environment where there is a lot to do and you have a positive attitude. You are interested, want to develop and learn new things. Always display high energy and excited to collaborate with others to create an unforgettable stay for our guests. Additionally, you thrive working in a high-tempo environment with great standards and possess good food & drinks knowledge.
WHAT WE OFFER
• Continuous development and growth opportunities on both site and group level
• Salaries in line with the best in the market
• Attractive tips scheme
• Full contracts / Part time
• Flexible schedule
• Employment discounts
• Referral scheme
• Team buildings
• Internal and international trips
Working hours will include evenings and weekends.
We are looking for you with an engaging and natural guest focused attitude. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Urban Italian Group AB
(org.nr 559081-8141) Arbetsplats
Urban Italian Group Kontakt
Robert Wieczorek robert@urbanitaliangroup.se 0735439515 Jobbnummer
7951240