Waiter/Waitress
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Uppsala Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Uppsala
2026-08-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gävle
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta Operational Team! 🍕
About Basta
Basta is more than a restaurant—it's a place where people connect. Inspired by the warmth and spirit of Italy, we bring together great food, genuine hospitality and passionate teams to create memorable experiences for every guest. Whether you're in the kitchen or on the floor, you'll be part of a team that brings energy, personality and pride to everything it does.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups, bringing together distinctive restaurant brands, passionate people and memorable guest experiences. As we continue to grow, so do the opportunities for those who want to build their careers with us.
The Role
As a Waiter, you will be at the heart of the guest experience. You will welcome guests, guide them through the menu, take orders, serve food and drinks, and help create the lively, friendly atmosphere Basta is known for.
This is a hands-on role for someone who enjoys people, works well in a busy restaurant and takes pride in making guests feel looked after from start to finish.
What you'll be doing
Welcoming guests with warmth, confidence and positive energy.
Delivering attentive service throughout the guest experience.
Taking orders accurately and sharing menu recommendations.
Serving food and drinks with care, pace and attention to detail.
Keeping your section clean, organised and ready for service.
Working closely with the team to support smooth, high-energy shifts.
You'll thrive in this role if you
We're looking for someone with great personality, positive attitude and a genuine love for hospitality.
Previous restaurant or hospitality experience.
A warm, friendly and confident way with guests.
Good communication skills and a team-first mindset.
Ability to stay calm and organised during busy service.
Interest in food, drinks and creating great guest experiences.
Flexibility to work evenings, weekends and busy periods.
Willingness to learn, help and be hands-on.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food. Guided by our values of Trust, Inclusion, Passion and Entrepreneurship, we're committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to grow.
What do we offer?
Be part of one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups.
Build your career across multiple brands and countries.
Work alongside talented people who genuinely love hospitality.
International career opportunities.
Referral bonus scheme.
Shared accommodation (where applicable).
Friends for life.
Sound like your kind of place?
If you are excited by joining us, we would love to hear from you. Bring your energy, personality and passion for Italian food to Basta.
Urban Italian Group is committed to fair and inclusive recruitment. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds. If you need a reasonable adjustment at any stage of the selection process, please tell our Talent Acquisition Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8172551-2131722". Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Gamla torget 5 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
10022697