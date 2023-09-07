Vver Nuclear Design Engineer, Westinghouse Västerås
2023-09-07
Are you interested in working with advanced technology and being part of an innovative team that supports Westinghouse's mission to provide clean energy solutions? Do you have physics knowledge, analytical skills and do you enjoy a dynamic and international working environment? Great - you should join our team!
The Core Design team in Västerås, Sweden has the core design responsibility for BWR, PWR and VVER reactors. Our work provides a critical contribution to the operations and business of nuclear power plants around the world.
Our team is part of the EMEA Fuel Engineering department, which in addition to core design is responsible for criticality analyses, materials, thermal hydraulics, fuel rod design, mechanical design, safety analyses and method- and software development.
Your Day-To-Day Work
Using Westinghouse specific VVER core simulators, your task is the nuclear design for our customers' VVER reactors. Developing nuclear fuel designs for manufacturing and performing core simulations based on the fuel assemblies' placement in the core, you contribute to the optimization of fuel utilization and assurance that the safety and regulatory requirements are fulfilled. Processing of obtained data and substantiation of results, as well as documentation of all analyses in reports, are also important parts of the work.
Examples of customer projects that you can be involved in as a nuclear design engineer are cycle specific safety analyses, development of the nuclear design for manufacturing, review of core loading plans developed by the customer, licensing of fuel and specific calculations using existing core models. Other tasks may concern validation and quality assurance of the core simulator codes and tools that we use and develop internally.
Who You Are
Your academic background is Master of Science or higher (nuclear engineering, nuclear physics or equivalent) and working experience in the field of nuclear design is required.
Previous experience of using the Westinghouse nuclear design code package for VVER nuclear fuel is required for this position, as well as knowledge of Westinghouse nuclear design methodologies. You also have knowledge of global rules, regulations and policies applicable for the nuclear industry, and nuclear power plant regulatory documents (such as TechSpec, FSAR) related to VVER-1000 and VVER-440 are familiar to you. Preferably you also have knowledge of specific local rules and regulations for nuclear power in eastern Europe.
You are an analytical person with a good sense of accuracy, accountability, and safety. Your communication skills are good in both written and spoken English. Knowledge in Ukrainian/Russian is a plus. As documentation of analysis results is an essential part of the work, you should also have a talent for writing reports.
Additional Information
We hope that you find this opportunity interesting, appealing and challenging! We are looking forward to receiving your complete application as soon as possible.
For this position, you need to be resident in Sweden.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Recruiting manager Anna Lindquist (Manager, Core Design, EMEA Fuel Engineering, Västerås, Sweden), phone +46 21-34 79 14 or e-mail lindquam@westinghouse.com
This position is part of the collective agreement Teknikavtalet.
Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB
