2023-09-30
Assignment Description:
Working with VR support you are a very important part of our daily design development work. In this work you will work collaboratively as a part of the design team. You will work cross projects and play an important part of a team that are producing all VR-content for the company design. You will work with both internal digital reviews and external collaborative digital reviews. Work includes preparation of VR files as well as running our reviews, which means being standby as support to see to that VR works completely perfect during the review.
Work must be done mainly from the office in Gothenburg.
Requirements:
• VRED knowledge
• Very good communication and social skills.
• Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
Beneficial:
• VR with VRED
• Experience from preparing VRED files for VR usage
• Ability to work under pressure sometimes.
Software and IT:
Main software for VR is VRED. We mainly use HTC Vive PRO 2 as VR hardware.
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding
environment.
Very important is that the applicant have ability to interact well and has a personality that fits into our small,
