2024-01-18
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for a VR Support with strong knowledge of VRED to an Automotive company,
This is a consultant opportunity through Randstad Technologies. Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-02-11.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Working with VR support you are a very important part of our daily design development work.
In this work you will work collaboratively as a part of the design team.
You will work cross projects and play an important part of a team that are producing all VR-content.
You will work with both internal digital reviews and external collaborative digital reviews.
Work includes preparation of VR files as well as running our reviews, which means being standby as support to see to that VR works completely perfect during the review.
Work must be done mainly from the office in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
VRED knowledge
Very good communication and social skills.
Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
Beneficial:
VR with VRED
Experience from preparing VRED files for VR usage
Ability to work under pressure sometimes.
Software and IT:
Main software for VR is VRED. We mainly use HTC Vive PRO 2 as VR hardware.
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding environment.
Very important is that the applicant have ability to interact well and has a personality that fits into our small, highly motivated, multi-functional team.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
