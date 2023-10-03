VP, Strategy and Business Development
2023-10-03
Mission and purpose of the job
To support the GCO in devising China's specific strategies. Working across TD/BA/GF and JV in China to leverage on our China's footprint, maximize our success & competitiveness in the market and oversee and follow up on all our agreed roadmap and plans with all the above stakeholders.
Scope and influence
Scope: Group level strategy in Volvo Group China
Influence : Group China level
Key responsibilities and accountabilities
1) Key interface for the China Project Steerco with HQ.
2) Coordinate and liaise with stakeholders here in GOT (GTx, VT and HQ) to ensure communication and follow up actions are smooth.
3) Support the SVP in internal preparation of all internal and joint SC meetings
4) Support on material translation between English / Mandarin as well as act as translator during meetings with the local JV partner.
5) Extensive travel to China expected
Key targets and expected results
1) Follow up, monitor, and adjustment made if needed on all the agreed workstream with our HQ and China Project Steerco as well as DFCV, our JV partners, so as to ensure all the roll out and targets are according to plan and timeline
2) Successful rollout of all the agreed workstream will be the eventual targets for the individual.
PERSONAL PROFILE
Required educational and/or training qualifications and certificates
Degree in Economic and /or Business Administration. MBA an advantage.
Required experience and knowledge
Understand the VG HQ structure and VG China setup and history.
Rotated within the group, having inside out / outside in perspective, an advantage.
Ability to simplify complex and complicated processes into logical workflow required
Able to dive in and kick start immediately
Required technical, functional and language skills
Bilingual in English and Mandarin an advantage as large majority of the materials will need to be translated and meeting conducted with next level managers are usually done in mandarin so as to avoid misunderstanding and improve efficiencies.
