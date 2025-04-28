VP Sales to Occtoo
2025-04-28
About Occtoo:
At Occtoo, we're redefining what's possible in the SaaS world. As a cutting-edge Experience Data Platform, we empower medium and large enterprises to build digital experiences faster by seamlessly connecting data and content-without costly integrations.
Backed by a clear vision and relentless innovation, we're on a mission to disrupt the digital landscape, helping businesses deliver highly personalized customer experiences at scale. With a growing list of global clients and a remote-first culture built for top talent, we're setting the stage for the next big leap in enterprise technology.
If you're a senior sales leader looking to be part of a fast-growing startup that's making waves, driving transformation, and offering limitless growth opportunities, Occtoo is your next big move. Join us, and let's shape the future of digital experiences together.
Role Overview:
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Sales Leader to spearhead our sales initiatives, focusing on engaging with CDOs; CIOs/CTOs and Enterprise Architects at medium to large enterprises. This role demands a strategic thinker with a proven track record in SaaS sales, particularly within the Commerce space. The ideal candidate will drive revenue growth, build strong customer relationships, and contribute to the continued success of Occtoo.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Sales Leadership: Develop and execute comprehensive sales strategies to drive revenue growth and market penetration within the target customer segment.
Team Development: Build, mentor, and lead a high-performing sales team, fostering a culture of continuous learning and achievement.
Customer Engagement: Establish and nurture relationships with key decision-makers, understanding their unique challenges and positioning Occtoo's solutions effectively.
Market Analysis: Stay abreast of industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging technologies to inform sales strategies and identify new opportunities.
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Marketing, Product, and Customer Success, to ensure alignment and drive customer satisfaction.
Qualifications:
Experience: Minimum of 5 years in sales leadership roles within the SaaS industry, with a focus on enterprise solutions.
Technical Acumen: Strong understanding of Experience of Commerce and enterprise IT ecosystems.
Proven Track Record: Demonstrated success in meeting or exceeding sales targets and driving significant revenue growth.
Leadership Skills: Exceptional ability to lead, motivate, and develop a remote sales team.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to diverse audiences.
Adaptability: Comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote-first environment with a strong emphasis on digital collaboration.
The Personality We're Looking For:
Creative and Entrepreneurial Spirit: You think outside the box and are not afraid to innovate or take calculated risks.
High Degree of Flexibility & Integrity: You adapt seamlessly to changing circumstances while maintaining strong ethical standards.
High Level of Drive: You are results-oriented, proactive, and thrive on achieving ambitious goals.
Critical Thinking and Solution-Oriented: You excel at analysing complex situations and finding effective solutions.
Strategic Mindset with Operational Energy: You balance big-picture thinking with the ability to dive into the details and get things done.
Team Player: You value collaboration and enjoy working closely with others to achieve shared objectives.
Why Join Occtoo?
Innovative Environment: Be part of a company that encourages disruption of traditional methods and the exploration of new ideas.
Flexible Working Conditions: Enjoy true work-life harmony with the ability to work from anywhere.
Learning Culture: Engage in a learning-oriented workplace that supports continuous professional development.
Inclusive Team: Join a diverse team where every member is valued, and equal opportunities for growth and development are provided.
At Occtoo, we are dedicated to creating a progressive and global workplace fit for a modern lifestyle. We believe digital collaboration and continuous learning, combined with ambitious goals and a strong focus on work-life harmony, are key to success for both our people and our business.
