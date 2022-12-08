VP of Sustainability
Sandvik AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sandviken
, Malmö
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) we're now looking for a VP of Sustainability to take the lead and accelerate our business sustainability work - a central role where you together with key stakeholders develop the long-term sustainability strategy for SMR, including working with measurement and structure of data associated with sustainability effecting our business result. We offer a great opportunity to strongly influence our organization, while shaping and developing your own work. You're one of our key players - taking our profile and strategy to the next level.
At Sandvik, responsible business practices have always been, and will always be, a fundamental part of our strategy and business model. For us, sustainability is an opportunity for new innovations to drive efficiency and productivity, open new markets, support our customers and help us sustain long-term growth. Are you a passionate professional who is eager to create value - come join us!
Your mission - to successfully inspire and in cooperation with the business ensure we deliver on our targets in a compliant way
You coach and work with all parts of the business to ensure alignment in a changing and developing landscape. Developing and engaging with the global and internal sustainability community, you drive impact and improvements to reach goals that align with the Global Sandvik Sustainability Strategy - ensuring that SMR's environmental management plans comprehensively capture Sandvik's set targeted requirements. As an inspiring leader, you cooperate closely with the wider organization at SMR to ensure that we are driving the right activities, generating awareness, and safeguarding that we remain the customer's first choice for sustainable solutions.
You develop the internal processes needed to fulfill the required reporting, and together with Sandvik group representatives you make sure we have efficient system solutions that help us move towards a more automated performance management. You're collecting and organizing data, while also being a point of contact for cross functions related to the SMR sustainability agenda.
As VP of Sustainability, you report to the Vice President of Strategy at SMR. The location for this position is preferably Stockholm and some travel is included in your job.
Your character - a structured and inspiring leader who promotes change and progress
We're looking for someone with a relevant degree and experience with managing business sustainability in an international, corporate environment. You have experience in the sustainability arena and have a proven track record of working with the required reporting, as well as delivering results and business value. Experience from working in large, international companies is necessary to succeed in this position, and you communicate fluently in English.
Your personality truly makes the difference and being a self-motivated and self-driven professional really comes in handy. You flourish when experience freedom in your work and feel confident to move into the right direction based on our sustainability vision and strategy. You communicate in a clear and trusting way, helping you build strong relationships all over our global organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than January 8, 2022.
Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0049372).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Recruiting Manager
Karin Bååthe, Vice President Strategy and Business Development at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Manager, +46 (0)70 616 76 23
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)8-726 63 50
Ida Borgh, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)8-726 67 95
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 16 01
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2021, sales were approximately 41 billion SEK with about 15,600 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions - World Trade Center Jobbnummer
7241422