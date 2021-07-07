VP of Continous Casting - H2GS AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm

H2GS AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07H2 Green Steel is a fast-growing start-up company with an exciting journey ahead.About us:Our mission is to change the steel industry completely and create tremendous value for the environment. This is a unique opportunity for you to be part of a journey that will make enormous impact in the world.By creating creative solutions and great experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering sustainable environmental solutions and create better environment for people around the globe.For us going to work everyday, has a greater purpose than building a successful company, we want to create great impact for people in the world by improving the environment and everyday lives for billions of people.For that, we employ talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds -because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, please, come join us in this exciting journey.Requirements:10-15 years of leading productions of continuous castingEstablish and define requirements of production within continuous castingBuild and lead engineering and production teamsOptimize production of CastingDigital Engineering design within continuous castingProven ability to manage teams focused on strategy and operational workExperience from negotiating steel industry contracts.High degree of professional ethics and integritySound judgement and ability to analyse situations and information.Outstanding communication skillsStrong negotiation skillsWhat we offer:We offer a unique opportunity to be part of a fun, professional team with high ambitions. Together we want to create great environmental impact and we offer you to be part of a very rewarding, challenging, and exciting journey.You will be given the freedom to shape your future career.You will be part of a company who values wellbeing and focuses on enabling talent growth.We are looking forward to hear from you and to understand how you can contribute to our success.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28H2GS ABRiddargatan 23 A 1 TR11457 Stockholm5852492