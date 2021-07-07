VP of Continous Casting - H2GS AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm
VP of Continous Casting
H2GS AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
H2 Green Steel is a fast-growing start-up company with an exciting journey ahead.
About us:
Our mission is to change the steel industry completely and create tremendous value for the environment. This is a unique opportunity for you to be part of a journey that will make enormous impact in the world.
By creating creative solutions and great experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering sustainable environmental solutions and create better environment for people around the globe.
For us going to work everyday, has a greater purpose than building a successful company, we want to create great impact for people in the world by improving the environment and everyday lives for billions of people.
For that, we employ talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds -because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, please, come join us in this exciting journey.
Requirements:
10-15 years of leading productions of continuous casting
Establish and define requirements of production within continuous casting
Build and lead engineering and production teams
Optimize production of Casting
Digital Engineering design within continuous casting
Proven ability to manage teams focused on strategy and operational work
Experience from negotiating steel industry contracts.
High degree of professional ethics and integrity
Sound judgement and ability to analyse situations and information.
Outstanding communication skills
Strong negotiation skills
What we offer:
We offer a unique opportunity to be part of a fun, professional team with high ambitions. Together we want to create great environmental impact and we offer you to be part of a very rewarding, challenging, and exciting journey.
You will be given the freedom to shape your future career.
You will be part of a company who values wellbeing and focuses on enabling talent growth.
We are looking forward to hear from you and to understand how you can contribute to our success.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H2GS AB
Riddargatan 23 A 1 TR
11457 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5852492
