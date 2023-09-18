VP Human Resources
Are you looking for a great career and want to make your mark?
Please keep on reading but don't just take our word for it. We've interviewed colleagues around the world about their jobs, the Mölnlycke unique culture and Mölnlycke people and it is simply A great company to work for! Could you help improve healthcare outcomes around the world?
If the answer is yes, you think just like us and should apply for this exciting opportunity that we have below.
Currently were recruiting for a VP Human Resources to the People function at Mölnlycke to join our HQ in Gothenburg Sweden.
PURPOSE OF POSITION
Responsible for the Human Recourses in a global function, leading the development and driving the implementation of global strategy's, roadmap and operations.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Responsible for implementing and delivering the global strategy and roadmap from a People-perspective to enable delivery in the business areas.
Accountable for implementing the operating framework covering global processes, systems and tools, including:
People Budget - Operations
Accountable managing and allocating the budget in projects and initiatives so as to best maximize return on investment and drive business performance.
Strategic Workforce Planning
Responsible for developing workforce planning strategy, conducting analysis and implement actions needed to ensure workforce needs in terms of skills, competencies, talents and developments, based on provided global and functional analytics.
Organisation design and development
Responsible for supporting and advising executive and senior management in efficient and cost-effective organisation design and developments for the respective organization. Responsible for facilitating and advising senior management to plan charge initiatives and partnering with local teams to implement changes.
Talent Acquisition
Responsible for determining recruitment needs & forecasts and managing key recruitments in the respective organisation
Performance Excellence
Accountable for guaranteeing calibrations of ratings, salary increases and bonus payment, aligned with global principles and budget guidelines within the respective organization
Talent review & development
Responsible for identifying and calibrating key talents, conducting organisational &
talent reviews, developing key talents and follow up progress and confirm nominations
to global talent programs for the respective organization.
Succession Planning
Responsible for determining and evaluating critical positions in the respective organization and identifying potential successors. Advise on succession plans implementations and to monitor results.
Compensation & Benefits
Responsible for ensuring the execution, implementation and effectiveness of global
programs, processes and policies for compensation & benefits for the respective
organisation
Leadership and people management advisory
Responsible for advising executive and senior management in the respective
organisation in all areas of human capital and leadership, facilitating, coaching when
needed.
Culture & Engagement
Cascade down culture, values and behaviors and facilitate high level of engagement activities in the respective organisation
Global Mobility
Involvement in key decisions of international movements and supervise that the process is done following the global steps and managed by local teams and external advisors.
Labour relations
Accountable for key labour relations issues and support
Off-Boarding
Responsible for facilitating termination decisions in key roles and best process to minimize negative impact.
KEY DECISIONS
• Participate and contribute actively in HRLT to annual budget/objectives setting and People Plan/Road Map
• Responsible for setting and delivering a People budget for the area of responsibility in line with overall People budget
CAPABILITIES; QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
• Ability to understand and translate business/organisation needs into fit for purpose
• Strategic capacity to identify and develop global solutions that are fit for purpose for multiple stakeholder needs
• Ability to drive change through involvement of the wider organization
• Strong influencing skills to effectively manage internal stakeholders in People as well as in the business line
• Good communication and training skills - making the complex simple through clear communication of specialist concepts to People and executive level
• High integrity and ethics
• Relevant academic degree, e.g. People related degree, Business Administration, Labour Law·
• Good understanding and experience of strategic People work through several business partnership positions
• Track record of managing internal and external client relationships in a complex environment
• Experience working in matrixed and international environments
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
