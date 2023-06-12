VP, Head of Group Internal Control
2023-06-12
Group Internal Control in Group Finance is driving the control environment in the Volvo Group in order to secure a good and accurate quality in the financial reporting.
As VP, Head of Group Internal Control you will lead and have the global functional responsibility for internal control over financial reporting in the Volvo Group. You will report to the SVP Group Financial Reporting & Business Control at Volvo Group Headquarters.
Mission
Group Internal Control has the overall responsibility to set strategy and direction for the internal control over financial reporting in the Group. The department develops and communicates policies, directives and other requirements related to the area of internal control. To drive communication, process development as well as implementation of new activities together with the responsibility to monitor and support the Internal Controls in the Group is a part of the mission for the team.
Main activities and responsibilities
As VP, Head of Group Internal Control you will lead a small senior team of skilled direct reports as well as a group wide Internal Control network and your key responsibilities are to
Develop group requirements for Internal Control over Financial Reporting
Drive personal growth and development of the Group Internal Control team
Owner of the Volvo Group Internal Control Process
Owner of Volvo Group Authorization Framework
Issue policies, directives, and instructions within Internal Control and support the implementation and follow-up
Drive internal control development, continuous improvements and take advantage of new digital opportunities to improve the control environment and way-of-working
Drive implementation of control requirements on process level
Decide on evaluation scope & focus areas
Regular reporting to Group Management and Audit Committee
Participate and contribute to the Risk Management community in Volvo Group
In general support awareness of Internal Control perspectives in the Group
Training of stakeholders as necessary
Critical competencies for the position
You have a university degree within finance and several years' experience from senior financial management positions within Financial Reporting and Accounting, both on legal entity and consolidated level. Experience from an audit firm is an advantage.
The preferred candidate has previous experience from a governing role as well as a practical execution role within accounting. You have demonstrated well proven leadership skills with a supportive approach and you are good at building professional networks and relationships, internally as well as externally.
In this role, you will need a strong drive, and you have previous experience from working in both projects and in process-oriented work. You have the ability to lead in a decentralized organizational structure and possess a high degree of integrity.
To be successful in this position you are solution oriented with a quality mindset. You are careful with details and focus on pragmatic solutions and execution. A proactive can-do attitude and strong analytical and problem-solving skills are valuable. So is also communication skills where you need to have the ability to communicate effectively, in both written and spoken English, to different stakeholder groups.
For more information, please contact Ulrika Holst, SVP Group Financial Reporting & Business Control +46 739021973 or Håkan Persson, HR Business Partner, +46 739023102.
