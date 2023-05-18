Volvo Se_embedded Software Application Engineer A_level 3
2023-05-18
Description: Embedded SW Application Engineer - On-board diagnostics
Combustion Diagnostic Group is responsible for developing diagnostic strategies for combustion-related functions (fuel injection, air loop, cooling, and lubrication) for heavy-duty engines for the complete Volvo Group.
The teams work with the development of software design, implementation, and verification of OBD functions. Verification is performed in SIL, and HIL as well as on the engine or in vehicles. We are responsible for the entire development chain from early project phases to maintenance.
MSc Engineering or similar qualification
Around 3-8+ years of experience with SW development
Experience working with Simulink based application development
Good to have some experience in the development of diagnostic strategies
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Experience in working in agile teams
Level 3: 7-10 years of experience in the domain
Volvo Group is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity in our workplace and we welcome all applicants regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or cultural background.
Location: Göteborg
