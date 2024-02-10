Volvo Penta Engineering Program 2024
2024-02-10
Volvo Penta welcomes you to apply to our Engineering Program!
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you eager to learn and would like a fresh start to a career within Volvo Penta? You have now the opportunity to be part of our Engineering Program where you will get the chance to work in a department while gaining a holistic understanding of engineering at Volvo Penta. We are preparing for the next generation products and sustainable power solutions for the future. Connected, electrified and automated solutions are making their way into our lives. Come join us and make it happen!
Volvo Penta Engineering Program kicks off in September and with the completion of the 9-month program, you will get a permanent employment giving you the chance to grow with us further in your new role. We don't see this as a short-term opportunity, but we are looking for our future colleagues!
Role Description:
We offer you as a newly graduated engineer an excellent opportunity to develop into one of our most attractive engineering positions. We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work and the courage to think outside the box. Doing the same thing we did yesterday will not make much of a difference, the change is the key to success. We want to use your curiosity, dialogue and teamwork to find new solutions. Our goal is to give you an insight on how it is to work on different projects in a global company while getting the opportunity to create a valuable network as a start of your career.
You will join a 9-month long program designed to both give engineering skills and a thorough knowledge of the company for future advancements. You will be assigned a main area within an engineering department to work with mixed with training and practice while collaborating with different departments within the company. These 9 months of training will be combined with educational and inspirational workshops and lectures to help you grow in your role while socializing with your other colleagues not only in Gothenburg but also at our different plants in Sweden!
Who are you?
We believe you are curious and eager to make an impact for the future. We want to hear your ideas on things and expect you to combine your recent theoretical knowledge with a hands-on attitude. If you are a creative problem solver who love to develop, then you would probably love it here.
Below are the areas we are recruiting for and their qualifications. If you believe that you qualify do apply, we would love to hear from you.
* Driveline & Electromobility: This role is ideal for individuals with an Msc in Electrical, Automation or Mechanical Engineering.
• Software & Electronics: We are seeking candidates with an MSc in disciplines such as Computer Science, Systems Control and Mechatronics, or related fields.
• Testing and Laboratory: For those interested in hands-on testing and laboratory work, we are looking for candidates with an MSc in a relevant engineering discipline.
• Sales Engineering: If you have a passion for both technology and sales, this role is open to candidates with an Bsc/MSc in any engineering discipline, emphasizing the intersection of technical expertise and sales acumen.
• Purchasing: This role is suitable for individuals with an MSc in Quality & Operations Management or a related field.
• Proficient in written and spoken English
• Most important however is two things: You are committed to set footprints for the future through innovative methods and you believe in the power of a team and helping each other.
Welcome with your application! We look forward to having you help us create a better world!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
If you have any questions regarding the positions feel free to reach out to our Competence Manager Mathilda Kaså Taranger, mathilda.kasa.taranger@volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions.
Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
