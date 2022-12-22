Volvo GTT Graduate Program 2023 - Service Design Engineer
2022-12-22
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society. We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best. Every day, we collaborate with partners and experts in our field to leave our company and society in a better shape for the next generation.
The Engineering Graduate program
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get not only the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills, but also improving your soft skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
You will have the opportunity to travel across the globe, exploring different sites, markets and working with people from several nationalities. Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
How you will make an impact
As a service design engineer, you will work with all different phases in our service development process, from finding customer pain and gains, through ideation and incubation to industrialization and even sales in some cases.
You will create business hypothesis which you then will analyze and develop with the aim of as fast as possible validate desirability, business viability and feasibility in both tech and organizational aspects. This will be done in collaboration with several different departments and organizations within the Volvo Group. You will work closely with our different commercial owners in the different business areas but also with architects and design engineers within different product development organization.
Who are you?
We are looking for the next generation engineers who wants to make a real difference to society. You are passionate about what you do, have a curious mind and are willing to learn. Just like us, you thrive on teamwork.
In order to qualify for the Engineering Graduate program you must have completed a master's degree in industrial economy or a MSCs program with entrepreneurial focus prior to the start of the program but not more than 18 months ago. You should not have more than two years full-time working experience prior to starting. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and verbal.
What's in it for me?
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2023, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
An opportunity to work with the latest technology
An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is the global research and development organization of the Volvo Group. We provide state-of-the-art research, engineering, product planning and project execution to final delivery and support of todays and tomorrow's transport and infrastructure solutions.
The application process
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by login into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
If you have any questions, please contact:Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
