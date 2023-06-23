Volvo GTO in Köping - Focus Area Specialist - Workplace Organization
2023-06-23
Background and organization
The biggest technology shift in decades has just started and for the production plant in Köping this will be an exciting journey. The plant in Köping is the transmission center within the Volvo Group Trucks Operations, Powertrain Production. Our plant is the "Center of Excellence" within the area of transmission solutions and today we are 1750 employees.
Volvo GTO in Köping is looking for a Focus Area Specialist for the area of Workplace Organization (WPO). To be able to achieve our goal of becoming the best transmission factory in the world, we need world-class employees. In the area of Engineering Technologies, there are approximately 15 specialists within different areas. We are now looking for our next team member who is eager to join the Volvo Group continuous journey.
Main areas of responsibility
WPO is a way of working to develop and improve highly efficient and productive workplaces by following a seven steps method. WPO is one of our 13 Focus Areas within in Volvo Production System. As a Focus Area Specialist for WPO you will be responsible for leading and developing WPO related activities at site by leading projects. As a Focus Area Specialists, you are responsible:
for the development, training and coaching of the organization to secure progress on the WPO activities
to identify and enable sharing of good practices within the site as a way to grow competence of the organization
to secure and explain function and VPS alignment in terms of method, tools, directives.
to lead a network and define priority, recommend mitigation actions, change and improvements as a way to secure the success on the WPO implementation
Define and develop relevant KPI's and PI's for the organization
Continuously develop the logic tools and methods
Personal profile and qualifications
A suitable candidate for the role as Focus Area Specialists has a structure way of working and always puts the customer in focus. The perfect candidate also has an ability to cooperate and lead projects. We put high value in personal characteristics such as analytical abilities, has high ambitions and always strives to deliver according to time plan.
For this position, we see that you have the following qualifications and skills:
Academic background within the area of technology engineering and a strong technical interest
Experience within Volvo Production System
Excellent communication skills (written and spoken) in both Swedish and English
Good leadership abilities
Within the Volvo Group we value diversity and equality, this is an important key for development.
Does this sound interesting?
For more information please contact recruiting manager Robby Kloos, Department manager +46221 414356 or Emelie Skälhammar, HR Business Partner +46221 414505. Selection of candidates will occur during the recruitment time, so do not wait with your application. We hope you feel strongly motivated for this job, we look forward to receive your application as soon as possible but no later than 20:th of August. Welcome aboard!
Union Contacts
Unionen, Mats Bergdahl, 0221- 45 78 41
Akademikerna, Andreas Myrelid, 0221- 41 45 51
Ledarna, Jan-Olof Danielsson, 0221-45 77 12
We have selected a partner for this recruitment and declines all telephone calls from recruitment- or marketing companies.
