Volvo Consumer Relations Agent - Danish/Norwegian/Finnish

MSX International Ltd
Are you passionate about customer service? Do you speak Danish/English OR Norwegian/English OR Finnish/English at an advanced level? Then this could be the job for you! We are now looking for a number of customer service professionals to join our growing Volvo team in Gothenburg.
Now you have the chance to be part of the big change that the car industry is undergoing and which is led by Volvo's investment in online platforms and mobility. Volvo is building a new organization that is leading the initiative to move car purchases and car ownership online and to offer premium services to increase customers' mobility and freedom of choice.
The role:
Together with a team of skilled and motivated colleagues you will be responsible for the following:
* Customer Service: communicate with consumers based on their needs via chat, phone, email and social media to understand their inquiry/issue and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.
* Administration tasks connected to the customer handling process.
* Leads - Manage lead generation, delegation and follow-up of leads to ensure that they are being utilized effectively. Take a proactive role in converting consumer leads to sales.
* Feedback - Take ownership, prioritizing and escalating our customers' feedback and feature requests to the relevant internal teams.
* Continuous improvements of processes and tools.
* Continuously and actively identiy, propose and drive activities with other stakeholders within and outside Uptime to further improve quality and efficiency in our processes and how we are communicating with our consumers.
Your profile:
To succeed in the role of Consumer Relations Agent, we believe that you have a genuine interest in providing professional customer service and you are motivated to work in a fast, dynamic team with the ability to adapt, manage and meet deadlines. You are a self-driven person with a proactive approach, a problem solver and a flexible team player. Since the majority of your time is spent interacting with Volvo's customers, you must have excellent oral and written communication skills in Norwegian/English, Danish/English or Finnish/English and be a good listener.
About you:
As our ideal candidate you will have:
* Experience from work with administration and customer service
* A passion for working closely with customers
* Good verbal and written skills
* A structured, independent, positive and responsible personality
* Basic IT skills and experience with the Office packages
* Opportunity to work evenings, weekends and holidays
We see it as a plus if you have the following experience:
• Customer service
• Experience of working in SalesForce or other CRM systems
• Sales experience is a bonus. We are mainly looking for a colleague who will embody the Volvo values as a caring and customer focused organisation.
If you are interested in working in a global context and be a part of an international team then this is the opportunity for you!
