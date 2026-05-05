Volvo Car Tech Fund - Investment Associate / Manager
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars Tech Fund is the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Volvo Cars. We invest in and partner with innovative companies that are strategically relevant to Volvo Cars' long-term ambitions.
We are now looking for a talented individual to join our team as an Investment Associate or Investment Manager. You will report directly to the CEO of Volvo Cars Tech Fund and play a key role in our scouting, investment, and collaboration activities.
This is a dynamic role with broad exposure across strategy, innovation, and business development, working closely with both internal teams across Volvo Cars and external partners in the startup and investment ecosystem.
What you'll do
You will work closely with our investor and partner network, portfolio companies, and teams across Volvo Cars to identify and develop new investment and collaboration opportunities. This includes sourcing opportunities through external scouting, shaping investment theses, presenting recommendations to the Board, and driving activities that deliver clear strategic value to Volvo Cars.
You will be responsible for one or more portfolio companies and support by facilitating collaboration across relevant internal functions and represent Volvo Cars Tech Fund at selected investor and industry events.
Based at Volvo Cars headquarters, you will be part of the Tech Fund team and work in close partnership with key internal stakeholders across product, engineering, innovation, commercial, and other functions.
The role spans the full investment lifecycle, from opportunity sourcing and evaluation to due diligence and preparation of investment and legal documentation in collaboration with our lawyers. You will also contribute to active portfolio management, including preparation and execution of exits, support to the finance team on fund administration and reporting, and participation in investor relations activities such as communications and events.
You will represent the Volvo Cars Tech Fund at industry events and during onsite visits to investment candidates and portfolio companies (up to 10% travel).
What you'll bring
We are looking for a strategic and curious individual with a strong interest in innovation and the future of mobility. You are an effective communicator who enjoys working with a wide range of stakeholders and thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
You combine a business-oriented mindset with strong analytical skills, take initiative, and enjoy working both independently and as part of a team. You are comfortable navigating ambiguity, influencing discussions, and working in English, both verbally and in writing.
Qualifications:
Experience working cross-functionally with teams such as product, engineering, manufacturing, and commercial to understand business priorities and contribute to strategic initiatives.
Strong strategic and analytical skills, with the ability to assess new opportunities, identify value creation potential, and translate strategy into concrete actions.
Solid understanding of financials and business economics, with the ability to interpret P&Ls, business cases, and financial implications to support informed decision-making.
Interest in innovation, new technologies, and partnerships, with the ability to build relationships internally and externally to support Volvo Cars' long-term ambitions.
Experience evaluating complex topics or initiatives (e.g. business cases, partnerships, programs, or projects) using structured analysis and stakeholder input.
Ability to clearly communicate recommendations, goals, and trade-offs to senior stakeholders and decision-making forums.
Experience preparing decision material, presentations, or recommendations for leadership teams, steering groups, or boards.
Capability to manage ongoing collaborations with internal and external partners to ensure progress, alignment, and value delivery.
University degree required in Business, Economics, Engineering, or a comparable field.
Experience from investment or venture contexts is beneficial but not required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79376-44158384". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9893429