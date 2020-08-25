Visual UX Designer - Intunio AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Visual UX Designer
Intunio AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-25
About us
Intunio is a Gothenburg based studio specialized in definition, design and development of new user experiences. In our opinion, we combine the best of two worlds: consulting and product development.
What makes us stand out from traditional consultancy agencies, is that the great majority of our assignments are conducted from the office. We also do not "sell" single consultants, but provide our customers with a full Intunio team.
We are currently 18 people sitting in our sun soaked (provided that it's not raining) office overlooking Domkyrkan. And yes, before you ask, we do have all the "cool" office gadgets.
About the role
As a visual designer at Intunio, you will have a great variation of work tasks and the opportunity to learn from senior colleagues. In order to be a match, you will need a good understanding of UX and previous experience with modern product design and visual design.
In this role you will typically review product requirements and use cases and translate them into easy-to-use UX flows. You will then turn these UX-flows into pixel perfect designs and create compositions, assets and icons in great detail.
From time to time, our customers will need a design system that provides them with consistent design patterns and reusable components. Components such as menus, buttons and layout grids, that also need to scale perfectly.
Role requirements
Relevant education within interaction design, visual design or similar
A few years of work experience within visual UX design using Sketch, or similar tools
A structured mindset with a great sense for the look and feel of modern interfaces
Good knowledge of visual hierarchy, layout, colors, typography, icons and visual elements
An interest in design systems and experience from using symbols, layer styles, tints and libraries
Fluent in English, Swedish is a bonus
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-17
Adress
Intunio AB
Kyrkogatan 15
41115 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5332960
