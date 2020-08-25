Visual UX Designer - Intunio AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg

Intunio AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg2020-08-25About usIntunio is a Gothenburg based studio specialized in definition, design and development of new user experiences. In our opinion, we combine the best of two worlds: consulting and product development.What makes us stand out from traditional consultancy agencies, is that the great majority of our assignments are conducted from the office. We also do not "sell" single consultants, but provide our customers with a full Intunio team.We are currently 18 people sitting in our sun soaked (provided that it's not raining) office overlooking Domkyrkan. And yes, before you ask, we do have all the "cool" office gadgets.About the roleAs a visual designer at Intunio, you will have a great variation of work tasks and the opportunity to learn from senior colleagues. In order to be a match, you will need a good understanding of UX and previous experience with modern product design and visual design.In this role you will typically review product requirements and use cases and translate them into easy-to-use UX flows. You will then turn these UX-flows into pixel perfect designs and create compositions, assets and icons in great detail.From time to time, our customers will need a design system that provides them with consistent design patterns and reusable components. Components such as menus, buttons and layout grids, that also need to scale perfectly.Role requirementsRelevant education within interaction design, visual design or similarA few years of work experience within visual UX design using Sketch, or similar toolsA structured mindset with a great sense for the look and feel of modern interfacesGood knowledge of visual hierarchy, layout, colors, typography, icons and visual elementsAn interest in design systems and experience from using symbols, layer styles, tints and librariesFluent in English, Swedish is a bonus2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-17Intunio ABKyrkogatan 1541115 Göteborg5332960