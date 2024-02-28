Visual Motion Designer
At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working with project based commitments in our own studio and as design consultants on site at our clients design departments. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are searching for a experienced Visual Motion Designer
Job Description
We are looking for a Visual Motion Designer with a strong portfolio demonstrating creative 2D and/or 3D work, post-production work, VFX, and outstanding visual aesthetics, skills in technical integration, VR experience, and ability to art direct.
You will will create animated and static content for various applications including exterior and interior lighting. You have a strong eye for graphic design compositions complementing vehicle shape and form with a high attention to detail. You will work within the Technology & Innovation department, a cross-functional team where interdisciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. You will work in close collaboration with all other design disciplines shaping the mobility experience of the future.
Requirements
MFA/BFA degree in Motion/Visual/Graphic Design, Digital Design or Interaction Design.
Excellent visual and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively present and communicate design concepts.
Strong problem-solving abilities and the capacity to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for delivering high-quality content.
Ability to collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams and external partners.
Proficiency in industry-standard design software especially After Effects, Premiere, Photoshop and Figma.
Knowledge in 3D modelling, animation and rendering softwares (Such as Alias / Vred / Blender / Maya / 3Ds or C4d / Unity or Unreal Engine)
Experience in the automotive lighting design industry is a plus, with a focus on interactive elements for interior and exterior lighting systems.
English, spoken and written
Personal attributes
Ability to drive, motivate and convince, oneself as well as others
Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
Communicative with good verbal and visual presentation skills.
Independent, self-driven and confident as well as a good team player
Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture
High level of responsibility and mandate, and able to work autonomously
Additional information
In addition to CV we will only consider applications with a design portfolio and/or show reel demonstrating a variety of static and animated designs.
Please state in yourPlease state in your application software skills and level of competence from 0-5 (0 = no knowledge).
Other
The assignment will take place in our clients studio in Gothenburg
Travel to China may be needed (approx. 1-2 trips per year)
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Driver's license preferable
Deadline for application
