Visual Merchandiser
SuperGroup Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SuperGroup Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Introduction
As an In-Store Visual Merchandiser you make our stores look and feel Superdry.
Superdry teams are about being unique, embracing change and innovating like mad. As an IVM for Superdry you will have a relentless attention to detail, love trends and be in love with our product. Using your initiative to continuously enhance our store image, you will relish making an impact and using your creative spark to maximise the appeal of our amazing products to our customers.
Above all, you will love having fun and working for a brand whose VM is best in class.
Main Responsibilities
Make the store look and feel amazing
Support the Store Manager and team in delivering the best VM on the planet
Use your initiative to keep up to date with trends
Take pride in store appearance and embrace the Superdry store look
Inspire others with your passion for visual merchandising
Work with others to deliver new visual concepts
Endlessly develop your product knowledge and understanding of the business
Embrace the Superdry culture
Be yourself
The Ideal Candidate
A team player
Passionate about our brand and visual merchandising
Confident, genuine and can be yourself
Always make decisions thinking about what's best for our customers
Always positive
Relentless and ambitious to exceed expectations
Motivated with excellent attention to detail
Bringing fresh ideas to the table but are realistic in what is achievable
Eager to share and learn Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Gothenburg.manager@superdry.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SuperGroup Sweden AB
(org.nr 556996-8075), https://www.superdrystore.se
Fredsgatan 12 Superdry Göteb (visa karta
)
411 07 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Store manager
Keion Willis Gothenburg.manager@superdry.com Jobbnummer
7389585