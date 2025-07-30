Visual Merchandiser 30h - temporary contract
2025-07-30
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Visual Merchandiser, you'll play a key role in creating an inspiring and consistent customer experience by implementing visual standards and driving commercial excellence. Acting in line with our values, you'll contribute to your success and that of the company.
You will:
Execute visual, commercial, and styling curation in line with store guidelines and calendars to enhance the customer experience and drive sales in your store.
Analyse sales performance, maintain stock levels, ensure garment care and identify and prioritize visual and commercial opportunities in collaboration with Store Management.
Use your trend and competitor insights to coach and develop the store team, equipping them to deliver a great customer experience.
Represent yourself and the brand positively during all customer interactions.
Support Sales Market with store expansion projects.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our stores are the heart of our company, where customers experience our brand firsthand. As part of the dynamic Store Team, every role-from Sales Advisors, Department Managers, Store Managers and Visual Merchandisers to Assistant Store Managers, Cash Office Responsible, and Delivery Responsible in larger stores-contributes to creating an inspiring and welcoming environment. You'll also connect with the wider Area Team, collaborating across stores to share insights and drive success together. Alongside your team, you'll play a vital role in helping customers feel confident and express their individuality with the latest trends and timeless styles. By building meaningful connections with customers in our stores, we make fashion accessible and sustainable for all.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Strong Visual merchandising and commercial experience in a dynamic environment, with a solution-oriented mindset.
Knowledge of how to manage, analyse and act on sales reports and the selling equation.
And people who are...
Passionate about fashion and delivering an exceptional in-store experience.
Motivated to create outstanding customer experiences while promoting and driving sales.
Creative, curious, and proactive.
Skilled communicators who can lead and inspire store teams to achieve collaborative results.
Flexible and action oriented.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is temporary position for 9 months offering 30 hours per week with start in September or by agreement. This position is based in Mora and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 12/8.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kyrkogatan 25 (visa karta
)
792 30 MORA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9440745